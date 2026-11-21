Scammers are creating websites that imitate well-known brands and can appear highly convincing. Their goal is to lure shoppers to fraudulent pages and gain access to their banking information, the Estonian Information System Authority (RIA) warns.

With Black Friday and the holiday shopping season approaching, many online retailers have already launched sales campaigns, creating opportunities for fraudsters to target unsuspecting consumers.

As an example, RIA highlighted a fake website that imitated the online store of retailer JYSK in a Facebook post.

"A fake site can often be identified by its web address. Users should carefully read the URL and compare it with the official online store's address. Even a single different letter may indicate a fraudulent website," the agency warned.

"Consumers should also be cautious when clicking on advertisements on social media. Alongside promotions from legitimate online stores, there may be ads leading to fake sites created to obtain banking card details and other sensitive information," RIA said.

If a website appears suspicious, RIA asks people to report it to cert@cert.ee. Specialists will investigate the information and, if necessary, block the site to help prevent further fraud.

Tips in English language for safe online shopping are available on RIA's website.

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