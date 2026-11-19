While media reports have focused largely on a spate of dogs being killed by wolves in Estonia, the tables were turned recently at a South Estonian farm, weekly Postimees reported .

The wolf, a juvenile member of a pack that had been preying on sheep and calves in Karula National Park, met its match in the form of several large livestock guardian dogs.

A dog killing a wolf is an exceptional event, most hunters say, and the owner of the farm affected, Liilia Tali, said she hoped the encounter will change the pack's behavior and keep it from returning to prowl around the farm's pastures anytime soon.

Tali said things at Rõõmu farm in Valga County had begun getting out of hand once the wolves started approaching the barns, noting the pack was "quite large," up to 10-strong. She puts the bold behavior down to a shortage of prey in the forest at a time of growing wolf numbers.

The pack first attacked the farm, in the village of Rebasemõisa, in mid-October, killing 20 sheep after the two guard dogs on duty retreated to a barn; an electric fence also proved insufficient to keep the wolves at bay.

A week and a half later, the predators returned to the farm, which keeps around 700 sheep, including roughly 200 lambs.

However, this time the owners were ready, putting all seven of their large livestock guardian dogs — including trained Kangals and Spanish mastiffs weighing up to 70 kilograms — on duty.

This proved not only enough to ward off the attack — not one of the livestock was harmed — but when the family inspected the scene the next morning, they found the carcass of a young wolf in the pasture.

Ants Järvmägi, a board member of the local Lüllemäe hunting society, said the loss of a young, weak wolf likely mattered little to the pack, noting that wolves maintain strict pecking orders, usually led by an alpha female, and think little of killing each other if necessary.

While Rõõmu farm was safe this time and may remain so, Järvmägi added there was no way to be certain the pack had not attacked other farms — some raids go unreported, he noted.

The original Postimees piece is here.

A surge in wolf attacks has prompted calls from lobby groups to relax hunting rules. Estonia's annual wolf cull is currently underway, having started at the beginning of November and running through the end of February. A cull quota of 110 wolves remains intact after a court overruled an appeal from conservation groups — similar appeals have previously delayed or shortened culls, particularly for bears, though this season's hunt is proceeding as planned. Estonia's Eurasian wolf (Canis lupus lupus) population is estimated at around 300, with some packs in southern border regions moving between Estonian and Latvian territory.

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