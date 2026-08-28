X!

Wolf wanders into yard near Tallinn, experts say attacks extremely rare

News
Eurasian Wolf.
Eurasian Wolf. Source: Philipp Mika/Unsplash
News

A wolf was caught on camera wandering into the yard of a home in Aruküla, near Tallinn, Maaleht reported.

Homeowner Raigo Sokolov told Maaleht the animal was seen calmly wandering around his yard Tuesday morning, as can be seen in the video below.

"A wolf appearing in the immediate vicinity of a residential building is noteworthy, as the animal was right in the middle of the yard and did so during daylight hours," the Estonian Hunters' Society noted.

A dog kept indoors at the time can be heard in the video reacting to the lupine presence.

The Environmental Board (Keskkonnaamet) at the start of this week issued special permits to hunt six wolves in Viljandi and Pärnu counties – away from the location of the yard visitation captured on video – after wolves in the area had been slaughtering livestock: seven sheep, four cows and even four dogs, in the space of a month, from mid-July to mid-August.

The Environmental Board stresses wolves are not a threat to humans and encounters with the shy animals are rare: If a wolf smells a human, they will usually evacuate the location, though a young wolf or a sick animal may approach.

What should you do in the event of a wolf encounter?

  • If you spot one or more wolves, take note of their behavior: If it initially remains where it is, it may not have detected you, particularly if you are inside a parked vehicle – in this case remain inside the vehicle and allow the animal to continue on its way.
  • Never leave food out in forested, rural or wilderness areas – feeding wild animals can lead to them losing their fear of humans, a necessary survival mechanism.
  • Remember the chance of a wolf attack in Estonia is practically zero with the eradication of rabies which came in the 2000s – the last known incident came back in 1988, involving a rabid wolf.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:00

Defense agencies admit problems but plan no resignations

17:15

Health Insurance Fund hopes to reach a balanced budget by 2030

16:46

In central Tallinn, a woman threw a stone at a Lamborghini

16:18

Analyst: Estonia won't shake fiscal deficit any time soon

16:10

Popular fruit and berry vendor No Bananas files for bankruptcy

15:40

Tallinn's buses help identify missing and damaged traffic signs

15:16

Russia struggling to protect strategic sites, defense official says

15:00

Raul Eamets: On forecasting the future and games of chance

14:57

Opposition party leader: Ministry of Defense has been lying to the Riigikogu Updated

14:55

Audit: Continued confusion in national defense hiking risks of state property misuse Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.08

Estonia's threat assessment has not changed, says foreign minister Updated

13:39

Lidl Estonia posts loss at record €24 million turnover

27.08

Expert: Ukraine in 2021 and the Baltics today not in a comparable situation

26.08

Outspoken influencer Andrew Tate claimed to have Estonian passport

27.08

Gallery: Estonia's timber Nature House taking shape on Tallinn waterfront

11:20

Lack of job opportunities forces thousands of older Estonians into early retirement

09:01

Falling honey demand putting pressure on Estonian beekeepers

16:46

In central Tallinn, a woman threw a stone at a Lamborghini

27.08

Tallinn's Knitting Raves put a crafty spin on local soft clubbing

27.08

Estonia's Ministry of Finance forecasts tense fiscal situation in the coming years

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo