X!

Two bear cubs killed in Tartu County after repeated human contact

News
Bear cubs (photo is illustrative).
Bear cubs (photo is illustrative). Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

Two bear cubs were culled in Tartu County on Sunday after repeatedly returning to residential homes despite being relocated, the Environmental Board (Keskkonnaamet) said.

The board said the bears had lost their species‑typical behavior, damaging yards and entering outbuildings, and attempts to return them to the wild proved impossible.

While in the past there was a bear culling season in the fall, brown bears can now only be culled via a special license, for instance issued if they are judged to be a nuisance. In this case the state Environmental Board said the bear cubs were treated as animals in a helpless state were no longer capable of surviving independently in the wild, in the understanding of the Animal Protection Act.

Tanel Türna, head of the Environmental Board's hunting and aquatic wildlife department, said so far as is known the young bears first came to a settlement in early June in Kõnnu village, Kastre municipality, and at the time they numbered four.

"The loss of their fear of humans was probably caused by people themselves feeding wild animals. Hopefully, two of them have since returned to a normal life as bears.," Türna said, noting these had not been seen again. "Unfortunately, the two bears fitted with ear tags and GPS tracking devices did not" return to to normal lives, he went on.

At the same time, the bears in question in any case also damaged beehives near a residential home and repeatedly entered outbuildings, and attempts to return them to the wild by the home owner themselves did not work out.

Türna said their had been multiple such incidents, which indicated an "unnatural" pattern of behavior had developed with the bears, mostly relating to a lack of fear of humans, resulting from members of the public feeding them.

"As a result, a difficult decision had to be made last Sunday and, as a last resort, the bears were killed," Türna said, noting zoos and wildlife parks had been contacted but none had spare capacity to house the cubs.

Environmental Board signage. Source: ERR

Bear cubs need to keep a healthy fear of humans and be capable of independently foraging for food in the wild, rather than continually returning to human settlements, he added.

"We ask people not to seek contact with wild animals and under no circumstances to feed them. It must be kept in mind that bears that are currently young and still relatively small will be large by next year and, if they seek proximity to people, could pose a very serious danger," Türna stressed.

There are an estimated 1,100 Eurasian brown bears in Estonia at present.

What to do if you encounter a bear in the wild

In most encounters, bears are not looking for a fight — they want to move away from a perceived threat. What looks like a charge is often a bluff, intended to warn rather than attack.

A brown bear will often rear up on its hind legs and growl before a potential attack. If you spot one, back away slowly, speak calmly, avoid eye contact, and never run. If attacked, lie flat on the ground, protect your head and neck, and play dead.

Prevention is the best protection. Make noise while walking in the forest — talk, clap, or step on dry branches so bears can avoid you. Don't walk alone in known bear habitats, stay clear of cubs, and never approach animal carcasses, which bears may defend. If a bear enters your yard, scare it off with loud noises rather than stopping to take photos.

Bears are most active at dusk and at night, but they can also be seen during summer berry season and in autumn near oat fields.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:43

3 cities submit bids to host Estonia's multisport arena by deadline

15:37

Estonian‑co‑produced film gets 7‑minute standing ovation in Venice

15:28

Taking care of people with dementia left up to loved ones in Estonia

14:52

Station Narva draws record 5,766 visitors for 10th edition

14:37

Estonian PM to officially offer former EDF commander the post of defense minister Updated

14:20

Rail Baltica trains procurement fails

14:00

Second Reform minister resigns in a week as Andres Sutt steps down Updated

13:59

Justice chancellor: A single test should not rule out a preferred school

13:36

Teens charged in hate‑fueled arson attacks on ethnic-owned Tallinn food businesses

13:33

Center Party head: Snap elections a realistic possibility

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.09

Estonia ranks among top countries in latest PISA results

08.09

Estonian agency fails to demonstrate how €70 million unsuccessful ammo contract reached Updated

09:30

Estonia: Russian grain transit through Baltic ports 'not acceptable'

08.09

Minister: Ukraine was discussed at Tallinn dinner with Donald Trump Jr.

08.09

Former Tallinn-area dump site reborn as lake and swimming spot

13:36

Teens charged in hate‑fueled arson attacks on ethnic-owned Tallinn food businesses

07.09

Estonia shuts border crossing after 2 Iranian nationals attempt entry from Russia

08.09

Ministry hopes to choose location for Estonia's nuclear power plant by spring

08.09

AI agents will not get Estonian ID codes and responsibility will stay with humans

08.09

Police investigate possible bullet holes in the ministry façade

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo