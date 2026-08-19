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Rare Amur leopard at Tallinn Zoo dies at age 22

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Darla the Amur leopard was a resident of Tallinn Zoo for most of her life.
Darla the Amur leopard was a resident of Tallinn Zoo for most of her life. Source: Tallinn Zoo.
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A rare Amur leopard housed at Tallinn Zoo has died at the age of 22, the zoo announced Tuesday, with staff mourning the loss of one of their most beloved residents.

Anything over the age of 20 years is exceptional for big cats, though the passing of the leopard, named Darla, was still poignant for zookeepers.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that the time has come to say goodbye to our beloved Amur leopard Darla, who became a legend in her own lifetime. The dignified 22-year-old female leopard passed away peacefully this morning," Tallinn Zoo said in a statement.

"The elderly Darla, who had been suffering from chronic kidney failure, had lost a great deal of weight recently. She was moving around less within her secure enclosure, and liked to lie on a high platform in the shade or in the warm rays of the sun, watching her surroundings and dozing. Darla's teeth were still in great condition, however, and even in old age she remained agile in the manner typical of cats: She caught and devoured two crows in quick succession," the zoo noted.

The Amur leopard is a critically endangered species, and Darla and her mate at the zoo, Freddi, made a significant contribution to increasing the captive population. Descendants of Darla and Freddi housed in zoos around the world now number over 60, roughly the same number as estimated to be living in the wild.

Darla was born at Berlin Zoo on April 17, 2004, and had lived at Tallinn Zoo since late November 2005. She raised five litters, comprising a total of 12 cubs, between 2008 and 2014.

"Even when raising her first litter, the young Darla proved to be a very caring and good mother," the zoo added.

Freddi, who was born in Tallinn Zoo, passed away in 2016, also at an advanced age – 21.

In the wild, the Amur leopard's (Panthera pardus orientalis) life expectancy is 10-15 years. The subspecies is native to parts of southeastern Russia and northern China, and it is on the critically endangered International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list.

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