Ülle Madise has broad public backing as Estonia's next president

Nearly two-thirds of Estonia's residents support electing Ülle Madise as Estonia's president, a new Emor survey shows.

Almost one-third (31 percent) of respondents fully support her, and the same share (32 percent) somewhat support her.

21 percent do not support electing Madise: 11 percent do not support it at all and ten percent somewhat do not support it. 17 percent were undecided.

There is considerable support in society for Ülle Madise as Estonia's next president, Emor research director Aivar Voog said.

She has been visible to the public for years as chancellor of justice and is therefore familiar to most residents. The result shows that broad political support in the Riigikogu is accompanied by fairly strong public support.

Support for electing Madise is somewhat higher among people age thirty-five and older. Among residents of other nationalities, a significant share (35 percent compared with 13 percent among Estonians) are unable to give an assessment.

Looking at support by party preference, the new president is strongly backed by supporters of the Social Democratic Party (86 percent), Reform Party (83 percent), Eesti 200 (83 percent), Parempoolsed (80 percent) and Isamaa (68 percent).

Supporters of the Estonian Center Party are more hesitant (23 percent undecided and 34 percent supportive), while opposition dominates among EKRE supporters (67 percent do not support).

The Riigikogu elected Ülle Madise as Estonia's next president on September 2 with 71 votes in favor.

The data is based on Emor's nationwide representative online survey conducted September 17–24, 2026. A total of 1,114 Estonian residents age sixteen and older were interviewed.

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