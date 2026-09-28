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Scabies spreading in Estonia again

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Scabies before treatment starts.
Scabies before treatment starts. Source: Cixia/CC0
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Doctors and nurses warn that the disease spreads easily and urge those infected to complete treatment.

Scabies is spreading more than usual, school nurses and family doctors say. Doctors stress that the disease is serious and requires treatment at home. People who become infected should inform their school or workplace to help limit its spread.

Estonia does not keep statistics on scabies because it can be treated with over-the-counter medication and family doctors often do not hear about cases.

"The problem is serious. Although statistics are no longer kept, dermatologists have also said its prevalence has risen noticeably in recent years, particularly among children and young people," said Kristel Veidenbaum, a school nurse with Tallinn School Health Care.

Scabies is caused by a parasitic mite. It is usually transmitted through close contact or through surfaces and objects. Treatment can be delayed because the itching and red rash are often mistaken for an allergy.

Veidenbaum recommends paying particular attention to itching at night.

"It is very contagious and requires a specific treatment. If the itching starts to bother you at night, scabies may be the cause. A rash between the fingers is also characteristic and you may be able to see the mites' burrows," she said.

Medication is available over the counter at pharmacies, but everyone who has been in close contact with an infected person must also complete treatment.

"If you are undergoing treatment, you need to stay home until you have completed the course. Close contacts must also be treated, even if they do not yet have symptoms. Underwear and bedding must also be washed at a temperature of at least 60 degrees Celsius," Veidenbaum said.

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