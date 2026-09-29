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Gallery: Major Tallinn Prisma store becomes Coop Peremarket

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Sikupilli Prisma becomes Coop Peremarket.
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The merger of the Coop and Prisma retail chains reached a milestone in Tallinn on Tuesday when Sikupilli Prisma became Coop Peremarket, the first Prisma hypermarket to join Coop's store network.

"The opening of the Sikupilli store marks the start of a new chapter for Coop. Although we are Estonia's largest retail chain, we have never had stores as large as today's Prisma hypermarkets. We have now opened the first of them as one of Tallinn's largest grocery stores," said Kadri Aguraiuja, chair of the management board of Coop Harju.

The first four Prisma stores to join Coop's network were similar in size to existing Coop stores. Sikupilli is the first of five hypermarkets that will continue operating under the Coop name. With its conversion, more than half of the Prisma stores in Tallinn and Harju County have joined Coop.

Open around the clock, the Sikupilli store has a sales area of 6,666 square meters, making it one of Tallinn's largest grocery stores. It is Coop Harju's 33rd store and its third in Tallinn.

Kristiine Prisma will be the next to join Coop's network, reopening as a Coop store at noon on October 6. The three remaining stores in Harju County will follow: Rocca al Mare Coop on October 13, Tähesaju Coop on October 20 and Mustika Coop on October 27. Stores in Rapla, Tartu and Narva will join in November.

After the Prisma stores join, Coop Harju's revenue will exceed €300 million, placing it among Estonia's largest retail companies.

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