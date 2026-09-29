New Defense Minister Martin Herem shoots to top of most popular ministers ranking

Of Estonia's government ministers, residents trust new Defense Minister Martin Herem by far the most, followed at a considerable distance by Culture Minister Heidy Purga and Social Affairs Minister Karmen Joller.

According to a new Emor survey, 40 percent of respondents trust Herem, while 24 percent trust Purga (Reform) and the same share trust Joller (Reform).

Previously, Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) was also the most trusted minister, though his trust rating stood at 28 percent in May.

"Martin Herem had only just taken office when the survey began, but he immediately stood out clearly among government members," said Aivar Voog, Emor's head of research. "Herem was visible to the public for years as commander of the Estonian Defense Forces and his high trust rating may reflect the trust he built in that role and his image as an expert in the field."

Voog said the ministers' average trust rating had risen slightly since the May survey, from 12 percent to 16 percent.

Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi (Reform) is trusted by 20 percent of respondents. He is followed, with small gaps between them, by Eesti 200's Interior Minister Igor Taro (18 percent), Reform's Prime Minister Kristen Michal (17 percent), Eesti 200's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (15 percent) and Eesti 200's Justice and Digital Affairs Minister Liisa-Ly Pakosta (15 percent).

Trust is lower in Eesti 200's Education and Research Minister Kristina Kallas (13 percent), Reform's Energy and Environment Minister Erkki Keldo (12 percent), Eesti 200's Regional Affairs and Agriculture Minister Hendrik Johannes Terras (11 percent) and Reform's Infrastructure Minister Kuldar Leis (10 percent).

New Economy and Industry Minister Liina Vahtras is still unfamiliar to most Estonian residents. Her trust rating will become clear in future surveys.

Ministers' trust ratings in May and September.

The figures come from Emor's nationally representative online survey, conducted September 17–24 among 1,114 Estonian residents ages 16 and older.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!