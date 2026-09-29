Media executives: Foreign-language dubbing ban harms economy, security

ERR and private media outlets in Estonia have called for a reversal of the ban on foreign-language dubbing.

Content in languages other than Estonian is generally subtitled rather than dubbed for TV and film, save for children's shows and films, which are often dubbed.

Media leaders say leaving Russian un-dubbed poses a security threat and, partly due to Estonia's small size, an economic one. The executives want the Language Act amended to lift the ban.

In a letter to Education Minister Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200), the media chiefs say the ban does not serve the stated aim of protecting Estonian and harms the common information space and media accessibility.

The issue also affected shows subtitled in Russian for Russian-speaking audiences.

"Banning dubbing/voice-overs in foreign languages does not automatically mean viewers will be amenable to subtitles. The experience of Estonian public broadcaster ERR's ETV+ (Russian language – ed.) TV channel shows that the absence of Russian-language voice-over/dubbing diminished audiences for television series in other foreign languages by more than 50 percent," the executives wrote.

They noted Russian is Estonia's second most widely spoken language and the Russian-language media space is a key environment for non-Estonian media, so restricting dubbing runs counter to the consumption habits of a significant share of viewers.

"It is obvious that if the way Estonian television channels provide media content changes, Russian-speaking viewers will leave our information space, piracy will increase and hostile information influence activities will become more effective," the appeal said.

Beyond security, the ban would cut television audiences, subscription and advertising revenues, and investment in audiovisual content, the executives say. Estonian audiovisual companies would also become less competitive against foreign platforms, which the state cannot restrict equally — creating absurd cross-border situations.

"For example, in addition to content available in Estonia, [TV channel] Go3's on-demand audiovisual media service catalog also offers Latvian- and Lithuanian-language overdubbed translation options intended for audiences in Latvia and Lithuania, as this is the official translation method in Latvia and Lithuania. [...] As a result of the adopted amendment to the Language Act, however, Go3 will also have to restrict the provision in Estonia of content with Latvian- and Lithuanian-language voice-over, even though such content has no connection whatsoever with the aim stated in the explanatory memorandum of reducing the influence of the Russian-language information space or language-based segregation in Estonia," the appeal noted.

The media concerns proposed amending the Language Act to restore providers' ability to use foreign-language dubbing and voice-over for foreign-language audiovisual works.

"Instead of restricting the use of foreign-language audio translation, the guiding principle should be that the primary obligation is to ensure an Estonian-language translation of audiovisual content. Once an Estonian-language translation has been provided, the service provider should have the right to decide whether and which additional language versions or translation methods it offers as part of its service," the authors wrote.

The framers say such an amendment would fulfil the law's original objective without harming society or the economy.

The appeal was signed by ERR board chair Erik Roose; Jüri Pihel, CEO of Duo Media Networks; Toomas Luhats of TV3 Group's Estonian operation; and Risto Rosimannus, representing V World North Europe.

A copy was sent to Culture Minister Heidy Purga (Reform) and MP Liina Kersna (Reform), who chairs the Riigikogu Cultural Affairs Committee.

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