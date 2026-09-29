Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over defense firm sabotage

The Internal Security Service (ISS) said Tuesday Russia ordered the action, and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the attack is part of Russia's broader sabotage campaign against Europe.

The perpetrators, who had traveled from Latvia, have already been taken into custody.

Estonia's government said Tuesday it had concluded, based on ISS intelligence, that the August 15 arson attack on the Milrem Robotics building in Tallinn was sabotage commissioned by Russian special services.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Embassy of the Russian Federation today, 29 September, to express its strong condemnation of the arson attack carried out against defensie ndustry company Milrem Robotics last month. According to information gathered by the Estonian Internal Security Service, the incident was an act of sabotage ordered by the Russian Federation.

According to Tsahkna, the incident is part of Russia's broader sabotage campaign against Europe, aimed at sowing fear, creating divisions among Allies and diverting attention from support for Ukraine at a time when there is a deadlock on the battlefield and Ukraine's deep strikes and international pressure are having an increasing impact on Russia.

"Russia's sabotage campaign will not achieve its objectives. Estonia and our allies are identifying such attacks, responding to them jointly and continuing to increase pressure on Russia. At the same time, we will continue to provide comprehensive support to Ukraine," Tsahkna said.

Russia's attempts to divide, intimidate and sow confusion will fail.



Every act of sabotage only strengthens Allied resolve, increases pressure on Russia and reinforces support for Ukraine.



We will continue to expose, deter and respond. No stone will be left unturned. https://t.co/JfdSbAUGi1 — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) September 29, 2026

"Estonia is not an easy target for Russia. Our security agencies have years of experience in preventing Russian influence and sabotage activities and they act swiftly and effectively. The perpetrators of the arson attack on Milrem Robotics have already been taken into custody. At the same time, we are continuously strengthening our preparedness and internal security so that we can successfully counter such hostile activities in the future as well," the foreign minister added.

Representatives of the Foreign Ministry also strongly condemned Russia's extensive drone and missile attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks. Not a single day passed in August without Russia attacking Ukraine. Drone attacks carried out during the daytime have also increased in September.

Civilian infrastructure has been particularly targeted, including critical infrastructure, educational institutions, shopping centers, residential buildings, restaurants, warehouses and ports. Nearly 200 civilians have been killed and more than 1,230 injured in September.

A criminal investigation is ongoing into the exact circumstances of the arson at the Milrem building in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district. The suspects who carried out the attack have been taken into custody and no longer pose a threat, Palloson confirmed.

Two Latvian citizens suspected of the arson were detained in Latvia on August 17, and a third the following day. Searches of locations linked to the suspects seized numerous data storage devices and items that may have been used to set the fire. Latvia handed all three over to Estonia on September 17–18. Milrem Robotics supplies THeMIS unmanned ground vehicles to Ukraine.

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