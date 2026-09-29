X!

Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over defense firm sabotage

News
Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Tallinn.
Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Tallinn. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Estonia's Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian chargé d'affaires on Monday to condemn the arson attack on defense company Milrem Robotics.

The Internal Security Service (ISS) said Tuesday Russia ordered the action, and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the attack is part of Russia's broader sabotage campaign against Europe.

The perpetrators, who had traveled from Latvia, have already been taken into custody.

Estonia's government said Tuesday it had concluded, based on ISS intelligence, that the August 15 arson attack on the Milrem Robotics building in Tallinn was sabotage commissioned by Russian special services.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Embassy of the Russian Federation today, 29 September, to express its strong condemnation of the arson attack carried out against defensie ndustry company Milrem Robotics last month. According to information gathered by the Estonian Internal Security Service, the incident was an act of sabotage ordered by the Russian Federation.

According to Tsahkna, the incident is part of Russia's broader sabotage campaign against Europe, aimed at sowing fear, creating divisions among Allies and diverting attention from support for Ukraine at a time when there is a deadlock on the battlefield and Ukraine's deep strikes and international pressure are having an increasing impact on Russia.

"Russia's sabotage campaign will not achieve its objectives. Estonia and our allies are identifying such attacks, responding to them jointly and continuing to increase pressure on Russia. At the same time, we will continue to provide comprehensive support to Ukraine," Tsahkna said.

"Estonia is not an easy target for Russia. Our security agencies have years of experience in preventing Russian influence and sabotage activities and they act swiftly and effectively. The perpetrators of the arson attack on Milrem Robotics have already been taken into custody. At the same time, we are continuously strengthening our preparedness and internal security so that we can successfully counter such hostile activities in the future as well," the foreign minister added.

Representatives of the Foreign Ministry also strongly condemned Russia's extensive drone and missile attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks. Not a single day passed in August without Russia attacking Ukraine. Drone attacks carried out during the daytime have also increased in September.

Civilian infrastructure has been particularly targeted, including critical infrastructure, educational institutions, shopping centers, residential buildings, restaurants, warehouses and ports. Nearly 200 civilians have been killed and more than 1,230 injured in September.

A criminal investigation is ongoing into the exact circumstances of the arson at the Milrem building in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district. The suspects who carried out the attack have been taken into custody and no longer pose a threat, Palloson confirmed.

Two Latvian citizens suspected of the arson were detained in Latvia on August 17, and a third the following day. Searches of locations linked to the suspects seized numerous data storage devices and items that may have been used to set the fire. Latvia handed all three over to Estonia on September 17–18. Milrem Robotics supplies THeMIS unmanned ground vehicles to Ukraine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:23

Minister proposes removing state protection from Soviet-era buildings

16:41

Kristen Michal: The government's budget is both prudent and responsible

16:14

Gallery: Major Tallinn Prisma store becomes Coop Peremarket

16:10

Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over defense firm sabotage

16:08

Publisher: AI will come for translators and illustrators first

15:59

All Estonian ministries saw wage hikes in the past year

15:42

Isamaa head: The state budget one of continued chaos

15:39

Supreme Court: Publishing expunged conviction details partly unconstitutional

15:00

PM: Estonia will monitor neighboring countries' fuel excise decisions

14:20

New Defense Minister Martin Herem shoots to top of most popular ministers ranking

be prepared!

Most Read articles

28.09

Scabies spreading in Estonia again

10:36

Estonia: Russia responsible for arson attack on defense contractor Milrem

28.09

7-year sentence handed down to Oleg Bessedin for anti-Estonia activities

28.09

Almost all forms of heating to become more expensive for Estonians this winter

28.09

Estonia prioritizes national defense, postpones Rail Baltica completion in 2027 budget

28.09

Estonian actors protest onslaught of artificial intelligence in new EU rules

08:39

Media executives: Foreign-language dubbing ban harms economy, security

28.09

Estonia law change will allow domestic cellphone roaming during crises

28.09

Gallery: Estonia marks 32 years from the Estonia ferry disaster

16:14

Gallery: Major Tallinn Prisma store becomes Coop Peremarket

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo