3 suspects detained over suspected arson at Milrem Robotics factory in Estonia

Three suspects have been detained in connection with the arson attack on the building of the defense industry company Milrem Robotics, the Prosecutor's Office has said. Initial information suggests the act was premeditated.

A fire was reported at a building used by Milrem Robotics in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district on Betooni tänav in Tallinn overnight into Saturday. The company specializes in robotic and autonomous systems for military and security applications, and its machines are used in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the Estonian authorities said the incident was being investigated as a potential act of sabotage.

On Wednesday, the Prosecutor's Office said three suspects have been detained in Latvia.

State Prosecutor Gardi Anderson said the two countries are cooperating and the suspects may be brought back to Estonia in the near future.

"According to current information, three suspects took part in the arson and have been detained in Latvia. We are working closely with Latvian law enforcement agencies. We asked the court to arrest two of the suspects, and the court granted the applications. We are working with our Latvian colleagues to bring the suspects to Estonia," she said.

The third suspect has not yet been arrested, but Anderson said the decision will be made soon.

However, she said it is certain the fire was deliberate and premeditated.

"We are examining all possibilities, including whether this was an act of sabotage. We cannot disclose more detailed information about the lines of investigation at this time," Anderson added.

In 2022, Russia announced a reward for the capture and delivery of a Milrem Robotics-built THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) deployed in Ukraine.

A Milrem Robotics THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle (UGV). Source: Milrem Robotics

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!