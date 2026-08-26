X!

Estonian defense company to invest €200 million in Latvian plant

News
Wolfram Europa press conference in Jekabpils, Latvia.
Wolfram Europa press conference in Jekabpils, Latvia. Source: Wolfram Europa press materials
News

Wolfram Europa will invest €200 million to build an explosives and warhead manufacturing complex near Jēkabpils, Latvia, with production set to begin in 2027, the company announced Wednesday.

The 40-hectare facility will be built on land secured under a long-term agreement with Latvia's State Forests (LVM). Construction and production are planned in three phases beginning in 2027, with around 200 skilled jobs expected once the complex is fully operational.

Wolfram Europa said the plant will produce military explosives, warheads and counter-mobility systems. At full capacity, it is expected to produce up to 300 metric tons of RDX or 100 metric tons of HMX annually, as well as assemble 100,000 anti-tank mines and 200,000 warheads per year.

Latvian Economics Minister Viktors Valainis said the investment would strengthen the country's defense industry while creating high-value jobs and increasing industrial capacity.

Wolfram Europa CEO Magnus-Valdemar Saar said the Jēkabpils facility would be the company's first major production site as it seeks to expand explosives manufacturing capacity in Europe.

The company said in its press release that Europe is producing far from enough explosives and that it aims to fill that gap. Its goal is to become Europe's largest explosives manufacturer.

"Over the past 35 years, Europe has steadily scaled back its explosives and ammunition industry, which has also brought technological development in the sector to a standstill. Europe is rearming, but investment remains focused primarily on platforms and final assembly. This is the explosives gap: weapons production is being scaled up faster than the explosives and warheads that make those weapons effective," Saar said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:57

Basketball star Henri Drell to be 'man in the mask' in Hungary qualifier

17:53

Difficult to believe Putin would meet CIA chief, says Ex-ISS director

17:02

Expert: Center Party leader can't stop his MPs voting in presidential election

16:55

Up to 400 children without school places, says education minister

16:30

Painting conservator: Soviet‑era artists had to paint with whatever materials they could get

16:12

Court rejects request by convicted traitor for early release

15:55

Systematic thefts jump 25% in first half of year

15:47

Estonian defense company to invest €200 million in Latvian plant

15:31

Finnish hotel operator in talks to extend Viru Hotel lease

15:22

Swedish club must dish out five-figure sum for fans' destruction of Estonian stadium

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.08

Estonian dual citizen faces 4 years in prison for cooperating with Russia's GRU

14:33

Outspoken influencer Andrew Tate claimed to have Estonian passport

24.08

Study: Laughing at a foreign‑sounding Estonian is a defense mechanism

25.08

Photos: Roadworks uncover cobblestone road on Tallinn's Kreutzwaldi tänav

11:12

Criminal probe opened over ecstasy drink-spiking by Estonian Drama Theater employee

25.08

Police dog Karmo finds missing woman in Harju County forest

25.08

Guilty verdict stands in Pärnu water park drowning case

15:47

Estonian defense company to invest €200 million in Latvian plant

25.08

Madise only candidate for Estonia's presidential election

07:55

Poll: EKRE's support dips

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo