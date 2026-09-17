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Estonian golfer and US college team win Kentucky tournament

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The Campbellsville Tigers gold team.
The Campbellsville Tigers gold team. Source: Social Media.
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A young Estonian contributed to his US college's victory in a golf tournament earlier this week.

Campbellsville University's golf team, the Tigers, includes Estonia's Rasmus Kivila Jr., and the college won the prestigious LWU Blue Raider Fall Invitational in Kentucky, which ended Tuesday.

The tournament was held at The Pines at Lindsey Wilson golf course (par 70) in Columbia, Kentucky, with a total of eight teams and 48 players taking part, Golf.ee reported.

The Campbellsville Tigers finished the three rounds at six under par, beating second-placed Lindsey Wilson by one stroke. Lindsey Wilson's B team finished third at three under par.

Kivila Jr. finished tied for 33rd, completing the three rounds at 10 over par (71, 76, 73) in the individual competition, while his teammate Carson Childress took first place, finishing the tournament at seven under par (67, 68, 68).

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