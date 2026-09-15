Running clubs increasingly popular in Estonia

Running clubs are booming across Estonia, with dozens of free Sörk groups bringing together people of all ages and backgrounds for exercise, community and a bit of fun along the way.

Estonians have been swept up in a full-blown sports craze. As proof, look no further than the Mega Sörk (Mega Jog) held outside the National Library of Estonia, which ERR's "Aktuaalne kaamera" news joined.

Kopli Sörk founder Andres Reimand said the club attracts people of very different ages and cultural backgrounds.

"Ukrainians, Brits, people from Belgium, people in all sorts of professions — it's incredibly interesting. I hope that the more diverse the group is, the more different the people are, the more interesting it is for all of us. That's also part of the phenomenon behind why people want to get outdoors," Reimand said.

Runner Kristlin recalled how she became a member of a jogging club.

"When I discovered two years ago that there was such a thing as Sörk and that it was free, I started going along with Peetri Sörk. And as a woman, I immediately went and ran a half-marathon with them. I completed the first half-marathon of my life with them," Kristlin said.

There are now 69 clubs bearing the Sörk name. Andres Reimand, who founded the first, Kopli Sörk, said this is only the beginning.

"There are several in Tallinn and one in Peetri. Lüganuse Sörk was here at our event today. We were talking to a representative from Saare here as well. And more are popping up every day. There's really nothing more to it: If there isn't one in your neighborhood yet, start one," Reimand said.

Anyone who spots Sörk runners on the street is welcome to walk up and even join them on the spot.

"Everyone is welcome. People come with dogs, they come with strollers. Some bring their spouse. Some come by bike," Reimand added.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" reporter Iida-Mai Einmaa also joined the runners for the five-kilometer route.

The route took them around Tallinn's Old Town and Snelli Park, though the routes are always different. And after each run, there is always something waiting at the finish to make the effort worthwhile. This time, it was pizza.

Reimand said running also offers a glimpse of many different sides of life.

"We see ordinary people, ordinary situations. We're based in Kopli where you do get to see some real-life stuff. Two weeks ago, we saw a fight on a tram, which was interesting. It ended without any bloodshed," he said.

The runners' backgrounds and experience levels vary widely. Some are putting on running shoes for the first time in years, while others are seasoned marathon runners.

"I cycle and run. I've actually done sports before as well. I like the people, the whole community aspect of it. That's more important than the sport," Harry said.

Reimand said running with the club is free.

"Sörk is free. We don't need money. This shows you can do it without money, too. Ours is a community effort: Everyone brings what they have at home or whatever they know how to make and puts it on the table. That's how we're trying to keep the whole thing free of any financial obligations," Reimand said.

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