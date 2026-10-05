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Gallery: Pre-war statesman reburied in Kuressaare over a century after death

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Reburial ceremony for Otto and Agnes Pukk in Kuressaare.
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Estonian statesman Otto Pukk has been laid to rest on his home island of Saaremaa, 126 years after his birth there and 75 years after his death.

Pukk (1900–1951) was the last chair of Estonia's Riigivolikogu, the lower chamber of the legislature between the two world wars.

His remains, together with those of his wife, Agnes, were reburied at Kudjape cemetery in Kuressaare, the capital of Saaremaa, where he was born.

Pukk took part in the Estonian War of Independence (1918–1920) before fleeing to Sweden ahead of the Soviet occupation in 1944. He worked as a journalist, lawyer and politician. He served in two Riigikogu compositions and was the last chairman of the Estonian Riigivolikogu before the Soviet occupation. He was also a member of the Otto Tief government, briefly in office in September 1944 in the vacuum left by the Nazi occupiers' withdrawal and before the return of the Soviet occupiers later that same month.

The Kuressaare reburial was organized by family members including his grandchildren.

"It is a joyous event that my grandfather and grandmother are home again. That wish has always been there. In the early 1990s, when many statesmen were reburied, he had the opportunity too, but then my grandmother was still alive — over 100 years old — and he didn't quite want to. We finally took it on. This is a family initiative, and in that sense a circle is complete and their wish has been fulfilled," said Pukk's grandson, also named Otto.

Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar was among those who addressed the ceremony.

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