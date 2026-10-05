Lights not out on Tallinn's War of Independence Victory Column, but being replaced

The lights recently being off on Estonia's War of Independence Victory Column in Freedom Square in Tallinn has a simple explanation.

While rumors have swirled that the column, unveiled in June 2009 and commemorating the 1918-1920 Estonian War of Independence, is due a major overhaul, this is not the case.

Ando Voogma, portfolio manager at the Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) told ERR the reason the column is not currently fully lit is because lighting replacement work is underway.

"Every technical system has its own lifespan, and this is the the case with the current elements too — their lifespan is practically over, some of the light sources have burned out, some have dimmed, and we are now replacing them with new ones," he said.

No further work is required, he said. "The previous owner replaced some glass elements. But I don't know of any major renovation having been done, and at the moment we have no need for major repairs. The current issue is replacing the light sources."

While in its early years the column had some teething problems and frequently needed minor works, things have settled down since then, Voogma went on.

"There are isolated issues from time to time, for example with the cladding on the outside of the column. As with any structure, we have to keep the whole in order, and that's part of routine maintenance and upkeep," Voogma said.

The column is nearly 24 meters high and is made up of 143 glass plates, topped off with the Cross of Liberty. It is the focal point of commemorative events such as the Independence Day military parade every February 24.

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