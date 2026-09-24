Gallery: Students gather in Tartu to demand a more effective support system

Students gathered in Tallinn and Tartu on Thursday for a protest titled "Estonia's Future Burning Out" to draw attention to shortcomings in the student support system. Several hundred people took part in the protest in Tartu.

The Federation of Estonian Student Unions held a protest titled "Estonia's Future Burning Out" on September 24 to highlight shortcomings in the student support system and students' ability to make ends meet. In Tallinn, protesters gathered at Freedom Square before marching to Stenbock House, arriving at 9 a.m. In Tartu, protesters marched from Town Hall Square to the Ministry of Education and Research, arriving at noon.

Nearly 200 people took part in the Tartu protest, chanting, "Burn, burn, don't burn out." Representatives of higher education institutions delivered speeches. Viljandi rock band Error of Principle is also performing as part of the protest.

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