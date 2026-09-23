Gallery: Students hoist Estonian flag atop Pikk Hermann for Resistance Day

Students from Tallinn School No. XXI raised the Estonian flag on Pikk Hermann tower to mark Resistance Day on Tuesday.

The flag ceremony took place at sunrise on Resistance Day, September 22, and for School XXI this continues a tradition their school's flag guard has observed for more than two decades.

After the blue, black and white flag was raised atop the Pikk Hermann tower, pupils met Riigikogu President Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) at the Toompea Castle.

Hussar gave the students a tour of the historic building, and noted the significance of the day lies not only in remembering the past but also in forging a connection with the younger generation.

"Estonia's freedom and statehood have endured thanks to people who did not abandon their principles in difficult times," Hussar said. "I am delighted that today's school students are also helping to carry this story forward by raising the national flag in the same place where it flew during the days of Otto Tief's government in September 1944."

The Tallinn School No. XXI's volunteer flag guard is a student organization active since 1997. It presents, guards and protects the school's own flag and, as on Tuesday, also the national flag, in accordance with the Estonian Flag Act. This was the 13th time the flag guard had participated Resistance Day events.

Over the course of the day, leaders of the resistance movement were commemorated, a conference and a memorial service for Estonia's former heads of state were held, and academic organizations held their traditional procession and public meeting.

Resistance Fighting Day (Estonian: Vastupanuvõitluse päev), also known as Otto Tief Government Day (Otto Tiefi valitsuse päev), is a national holiday observed on September 22. It honors acting Prime Minister Otto Tief's (1889-1976) efforts to restore Estonian independence in 1944 with the withdrawal of the occupying Nazi German authorities, and commemorates the victims of the Soviet occupation that followed. It also memorializes the sovietisation process, particularly severe from the end of World War Two up until the end of the Stalinist era.

Estonia never surrendered, and resistance in its various forms continued until the restoration of independence in August 1991.

Pikk Hermann ("Tall Hermann"), part of the Toompea Castle complex, is the venue for national flag raising ceremonies on significant national dates and a flag guard is drawn from different Estonian schools each year. On ordinary days, the flag is also hoisted on Pikk Hermann at sunrise and lowered at sunset.

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