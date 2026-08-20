Gallery: TV Tower defenders lead Independence Restoration Day flag-raising

Estonia marked the 35th anniversary of its restoration of independence with a flag-raising ceremony on Toompea, as leaders urged unity and vigilance in safeguarding freedom.

The flag was raised early Thursday morning on Pikk Hermann Tower by some of the very people who on August 20, 1991, defended the Tallinn TV Tower against Soviet paratroopers.

Jüri Joost, Peeter Milli, Jaanus Kokk and Uno Kasväli hoisted the blue, black and white flag, and in doing so symbolically united the two towers, Pikk Hermann and the TV Tower, which together represent Estonia's story of freedom.

In his speech at the ceremony, Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) noted freedom is not to be taken for granted, referring both to Estonia's historical experience and the ongoing battles in Ukraine. "The Estonian spirit becomes visible when someone consciously takes responsibility for what belongs to them. Today, this means responsibility to safeguard our freedom and country, language and culture; support those who fight for their survival and freedom, and make sure that the flag in this tower would never again be submitted to foreign rule," Hussar said.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) meanwhile said Estonia had over the past 35 years grown into a country regarded with great respect around the world, and its success is rooted in its people's determination and courage. "Freedom does not stay on its own. A country can never be fully completed," Michal noted.

Head of the Estonian Lutheran Church Archbishop Urmas Viilma noted the importance of passing the value of freedom to future generations. Ants Veetõusme, president of the August 20 Club, made up of those who declared the restoration of independence, called on the younger generation to carry on their responsibility. "We are handing all this over to the young people who have grown up in independent Estonia. You are now in charge of keeping Estonia from ever having to hide this flag again," Veetõusme said.

The ceremony at the Governor's Garden, adjacent to Pikk Hermann and the Riigikogu, featured performances by chamber choir Avis Animi, Mulgi Mixed Choir, mixed choirs HUIK! and Noorus, and the chamber choir of Tallinn School XXI, accompanied by the Tallinn Police Orchestra.

President of Iceland Halla Tómasdóttir and her spouse attended the ceremony as special guests of President Alar Karis and First Lady Sirje Karis.

The morning's ceremony can be viewed by clicking on the video player below.

More on the day's events on Toompea is here.

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