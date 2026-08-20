Prime minister: As a nation, we are now wealthier than ever before

Estonia is free, secure and rapidly developing, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said on Thursday, marking the 35th anniversary of the restoration of independence.

Michal made the speech which follows at the flag‑raising ceremony on Toompea on the morning of August 20, reflecting on Estonia's journey from occupation to a respected nation and highlighting the country's economic and social progress over three and a half decades.

Thirty-five years ago we managed to throw off the shackles of occupation all together. At that moment, we had little to lean on. We did not know whether the freedom would last. But we had a strong will and a clear sight—the ambition to live in freedom, decide our own future, and build Estonia into a better place for all of us.

We turned our gaze in awe to the free world. The world where we so ardently wished to return to. To freedom, rule of law, and human dignity — the world where people can shape their own lives and futures.

But today we can raise our eyes and see that the world is looking at Estonia with respect. We are seen as a country that also shows the way for others. Estonia is considered one of the best places to live in this world. Our economic freedom and freedom of speech, smart ideas, respect for human rights, pure nature, and nurturing attitude towards the environment are constantly highlighted.

With three decades, Estonia's GDP has increased 15-fold and wages 60 times. Our life expectancy has been extended by more than 12 years — this is the biggest rise among the European nations. We are high up in the global ranking of countries with a very high level of human development. Our economy has grown on 14 years out of the last 17. Over the last two years, our economy has been growing again, as the most recent figures show.

As a nation, we are richer today than ever before. We have reason to be proud of our country and of how far we have come. We have reason to be hopeful about the future. Estonia is free, protected, and developing fast.

All this is based on the will and determination of the Estonian people. Our ability to build our home and our country. Our courage to make decisions that look beyond today or tomorrow, decisions that look decades into the future.

We have not walked this path alone. We have had good friends — and we cherish them. But at a crucial moment, 35 years ago, it was the people of Iceland who took the first step to support us.

Iceland's brave decision to recognize Estonia, which had only very recently restored its independence, was followed by other countries. I am sincerely happy to see the President of Iceland Halla Tómasdóttir among us today. The courage to be the first counts at historical moments. Estonia remembers it with gratitude.

Our goal must be that the Estonian flag is raised every day, forever, on top of Pikk Hermann Tower. We cannot stop working for this end. Freedom does not stay on its own. A country can never be fully completed.

The world is unpredictable, but our focus is clear. We know what we are protecting, treasuring, and where we want to end up. Our strength is a united, wise, and brave Estonian nation.

We need to take care of Estonia. We need to continue building Estonia. We need to make sure Estonia stays free. Long live free Estonia!

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