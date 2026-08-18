Gallery: Former Estonian PMs meet for annual pre-August 20 lunch

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) hosted his predecessors in Tallinn Tuesday for the 10th annual Estonian prime ministers' lunch ahead of Restoration of Independence Day.

The lunch was held at the Estonian Knighthood House, where the country's current and former heads of government discussed current issues and Estonia's future as it celebrates 35 years since regaining independence.

Former prime ministers Tiit Vähi (1995–1997), Juhan Parts (2003–2005), Andrus Ansip (2005–2014), Taavi Rõivas (2014–2016) and Kaja Kallas (2021–2024) were all in attendance Tuesday.

Mart Laar (1992–1994, 1999–2002), Andres Tarand 1994–1995), Mart Siimann (1997–1999), Siim Kallas (2002–2003) and Jüri Ratas (2016–2021) were absent from this year's gathering.

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