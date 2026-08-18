X!

Gallery: Former Estonian PMs meet for annual pre-August 20 lunch

News
Estonia's current and former prime ministers met for their annual pre-August 20 lunch in Tallinn. August 18, 2026.
Open gallery
35 photos
News

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) hosted his predecessors in Tallinn Tuesday for the 10th annual Estonian prime ministers' lunch ahead of Restoration of Independence Day.

The lunch was held at the Estonian Knighthood House, where the country's current and former heads of government discussed current issues and Estonia's future as it celebrates 35 years since regaining independence.

Former prime ministers Tiit Vähi (1995–1997), Juhan Parts (2003–2005), Andrus Ansip (2005–2014), Taavi Rõivas (2014–2016) and Kaja Kallas (2021–2024) were all in attendance Tuesday.

Mart Laar (1992–1994, 1999–2002), Andres Tarand 1994–1995), Mart Siimann (1997–1999), Siim Kallas (2002–2003) and Jüri Ratas (2016–2021) were absent from this year's gathering.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Anna Gerda Nurmetalo, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:41

Pesticide residues in agricultural soils on the rise

17:15

Erkki Keldo: Idealizing others' success overshadows Estonia's economic growth

17:06

Isamaa backs Ülle Madise in presidential election

16:57

Top Swedish women's football coach gives Tallinn talk

16:30

Karoliina Ainge: How big is Estonia after its next president?

16:23

Gallery: Former Estonian PMs meet for annual pre-August 20 lunch

16:20

EDF to combine medical services under new battalion command

15:51

Report: Fifth of platform taxi drivers and food couriers in a career dead end

15:48

Photos: First Swedish prisoners arrive at Tartu under prison‑rental deal Updated

15:46

Estonian defense contractor Milrem Robotics' fire could have been arson

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17.08

Saudi Arabian retail giant wins bid for bankrupt Estonian dairy plants

17.08

Tallinn public transport, traffic disruptions confirmed over Ironman weekend

14:59

Elron resumes Tallinn–Narva rail service on eastbound route Updated

15:46

Estonian defense contractor Milrem Robotics' fire could have been arson

16.08

Estonia's bear population is rising as hunting becomes more difficult

17.08

Outdoor swimming area to be built at Tallinn's Kalasadam

17.08

35th anniversary of Estonia's restoration of independence to be marked at Toompea

15:48

Photos: First Swedish prisoners arrive at Tartu under prison‑rental deal Updated

10:33

Estonian traders not daunted by ban on destroying unsold clothing

14:52

Apartment prices differ 51 times in Estonia's most expensive and cheapest cities

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo