Former prime minister Siim Kallas' state funeral takes place on Saturday

The funeral of Siim Kallas, former prime minister of Estonia and a former European commissioner, is to take place this coming Saturday, the government has announced.

Kallas passed away at the weekend at the age of 77. His death was announced by his daughter, Kaja Kallas, now the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The ceremony will be held with full state honors, at the Estonia Concert Hall in central Tallinn.

Flags on official buildings will be flown at half‑mast on Saturday, and the Government Office has declared Saturday, August 29 a day of official mourning. A moment of silence will be held at the start of the cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning.

State funerals are accorded to heads and former heads of Estonia's constitutional institutions, including the Riigikogu, the government, the Bank of Estonia, the Supreme Court, the Chancellor of Justice and the Auditor General. For former prime ministers, the ceremony is organized by the Government Office, with a funeral committee headed by the State Secretary and including a family representative as well as representatives of various government agencies. Expenses are covered by the Government Office.

A book of condolences is open to the public at the Stenbock House during working hours until Friday.

Siim Kallas, born on October 2, 1948, served as prime minister in the early 2000s and as a European commissioner and vice‑president for 10 years, from 2004 to 2014. He also held several other senior ministerial positions.

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