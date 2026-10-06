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UK prog band Marillion to perform in Tallinn

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Marillion.
Marillion. Source: ELC Promotion OÜ
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In April, the neo‑prog band Marillion will give two full‑length concerts in Tallinn on two consecutive evenings, each with a different setlist.

Marillion will take the stage in Tallinn on Friday, 16 April, and Saturday, 17 April — together forming a single, cohesive Marillion Weekend.

Marillion Weekend is a format created by the band itself, built around specially curated setlists for each night and offering fans a chance to experience Marillion's work more broadly than during a typical concert.

Since 2002, Marillion Weekend repertoires have ranged from well‑known concert favorites to rarely performed tracks and long epics, and in some years have included full albums played in their entirety.

Marillion will perform a different concert programme on each of the two nights. Only two-day tickets will be available for the event, providing admission to both concert evenings.

Each evening will also feature a local guest act: Indrek Patte band on 16 April and Pantokraator on 17 April.

Formed in Aylesbury in 1979, Marillion became one of the best‑known representatives of emotionally charged, dramatic progressive rock in the 1980s. The band, whose name was inspired by JRR Tolkien's "Silmarillion", released its debut studio album in 1983. In total, they have released 20 albums, the most recent in 2022.

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Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Argo Ideon

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