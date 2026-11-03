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UK drum and bass act Rudimental to play in Tallinn

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Rudimental members, from left, Kesi Dryden, DJ Leon
Rudimental members, from left, Kesi Dryden, DJ Leon "Locksmith" Rolle and Piers Aggett. Source: Sullmann
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British electronic and drum and bass trio Rudimental are to perform at Tallinn's cruise terminal next February.

Rudimental are a group formed in Hackney in East London in 2009 by three childhood friends — Piers Aggett, Kesi Dryden and Leon Rolle. The trio started out in the pirate radio era and emerged from sound system culture; musician and producer Amir Amor joined in 2011.

Their breakout single, "Feel the Love", topped the UK Singles Chart in 2012, and their debut album "Home" the following year earned them Brit Awards and a Mercury Prize nomination. "Waiting All Night" and later "These Days" were among their biggest hits. Amor left in 2022 and the band has continued as a trio once again.

Rudimental played this summer in Estonia at Pühajärve Jaanituli festival, and have also appeared here before, at Kultuurikatel in Tallinn in 2019, and at the Weekend Festival in Pärnu in 2016.

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