X!

Võro-language Minecraft, Zumba and film marathon on tap for language week

News
Võro Language Week 2026.
Võro Language Week 2026. Source: Võro Institute
News

Starting Monday, Võro Language Week will celebrate the regional Southeastern Estonian language with events from a Minecraft session to a Zumba class — all in Võro.

In a nod to the famous James Bond catchphrase, this year's theme, "Mu nimi om kiil. Võro kiil!" ("My name is Language. The Võro Language!") highlights the role of language as an element of identity.

Organizers say keeping the Võro language alive means not only speaking it, but also adapting it to modern use.

After years of translating Minecraft terminology, the popular game is now playable in Võro. Hipp Saar will lead a group gaming session at Kagukeskus in Võru.

The week will also feature what organizers say is the world's first Võro-language Zumba class. Project manager Kadri Laube said the goal is to attract around 100 participants.

"We want to spread the message that we can do all kinds of activities in our own language too," Laube said, adding that the class will also spotlight music by local artists.

Sign in Võru at a handicraft fair in Võru. Source: Külli Eichenbaum

Trivia, music and kindergarten art

Throughout the week, events will take place at kindergartens, schools, libraries and community centers across the regions, including talks, trivia night, a folk music sing-along, book and album launches and a kindergarten art exhibition at the local Maksimarket.

A film marathon at Varstu Cultural Center in Rõuge Municipality will also bring fans and filmmakers together for nearly 10 hours of screenings showcasing the Võro language and culture, while the Uma Laul song contest will feature new Võro-language music by leading songwriters.

Võro Language Week wraps up Sunday with a concert by Ummamuudu at Mõniste Community Center in Mehka.

Laube encouraged people to take the week as an opportunity to think more consciously about their language and everyday habits.

"Every small step toward remembering the language of our childhood or ancestors is a big step toward keeping our language and culture alive," she added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:00

Therapist: No skills needed to benefit from creative arts therapy

15:27

Tallinn bench marks birthplace of iconic Estonian novel 'Truth and Justice'

14:54

Võro-language Minecraft, Zumba and film marathon on tap for language week

14:24

Russian citizen expelled to 'prevent activities' that 'threaten' Estonia Updated

14:14

Defense Forces broke law on Ukrainian soldier training background checks

14:13

Hackers raised freezer temperature at Selver supermarket to +50°C Updated

13:41

Saaremaa ferry boss jailed over €4m insolvency begins prison term

12:59

Retired officer: Russian mass strikes unlikely to break Ukrainian resolve

12:28

Why is Narva's C1 Estonian exam pass rate half the national average?

11:49

Second-pillar fund withdrawers can start saving again this month

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14:13

Hackers raised freezer temperature at Selver supermarket to +50°C Updated

31.10

8 migrants detained in Tallinn's Mustamäe

30.10

Estonian unicorn Pipedrive announces 'major' restructuring, office closures

01.11

Veteran diplomat warns Estonia's 'predictable' Russia message losing impact

31.10

Is Estonia about to have a surplus of IT specialists?

08:53

Why are laundromats becoming more popular in Tallinn?

09:25

Latvia's insolvent Valka stops cooperation programs with Estonia's Valga

01.11

Estonia's Selevko wins bronze, Petrõkina third ahead of free skate in Canada

31.10

Estonian raw milk producer buys Latvia's largest dairy company

14:24

Russian citizen expelled to 'prevent activities' that 'threaten' Estonia Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo