Võro-language Minecraft, Zumba and film marathon on tap for language week

Starting Monday, Võro Language Week will celebrate the regional Southeastern Estonian language with events from a Minecraft session to a Zumba class — all in Võro.

In a nod to the famous James Bond catchphrase, this year's theme, "Mu nimi om kiil. Võro kiil!" ("My name is Language. The Võro Language!") highlights the role of language as an element of identity.

Organizers say keeping the Võro language alive means not only speaking it, but also adapting it to modern use.

After years of translating Minecraft terminology, the popular game is now playable in Võro. Hipp Saar will lead a group gaming session at Kagukeskus in Võru.

The week will also feature what organizers say is the world's first Võro-language Zumba class. Project manager Kadri Laube said the goal is to attract around 100 participants.

"We want to spread the message that we can do all kinds of activities in our own language too," Laube said, adding that the class will also spotlight music by local artists.

Sign in Võru at a handicraft fair in Võru. Source: Külli Eichenbaum

Trivia, music and kindergarten art

Throughout the week, events will take place at kindergartens, schools, libraries and community centers across the regions, including talks, trivia night, a folk music sing-along, book and album launches and a kindergarten art exhibition at the local Maksimarket.

A film marathon at Varstu Cultural Center in Rõuge Municipality will also bring fans and filmmakers together for nearly 10 hours of screenings showcasing the Võro language and culture, while the Uma Laul song contest will feature new Võro-language music by leading songwriters.

Võro Language Week wraps up Sunday with a concert by Ummamuudu at Mõniste Community Center in Mehka.

Laube encouraged people to take the week as an opportunity to think more consciously about their language and everyday habits.

"Every small step toward remembering the language of our childhood or ancestors is a big step toward keeping our language and culture alive," she added.

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