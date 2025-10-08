X!

Kindergarten groups start teaching solely in Võro, Seto languages

News
A kindergarten playground in Tallinn.
A kindergarten playground in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Two new kindergarten groups opened this autumn, with teaching conducted in the Võro and Seto languages only.

The intention is to keep alive these local languages, related to Estonian but separate from it and spoken in the historical areas of Võromaa and Setomaa.

Pre-schoolers at the "Tsirgupesäkene" Seto-language group, in the Meremäe kindergarten, started their school year a little differently this autumn, using "tere hummogust" ("Good morning") and "lähme süümä" ("Let's go eat") instead of the Estonian phrases ("Tere hommikust" and "Läheme sööma" respectively).

They have also been learning how to make their first sõir (Seto cheese) and karask (barley bread), as part of Seto Week.

"We've also done story retellings — there have been such moments too. But for the most part — animals, numbers, days of the week — the children already understand things very well," Kaja Ziugand, "Tsirgupesäkene" group teacher, told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Parents say they are also happy with the change.

"Let's just say, the more languages you know, the better. The child already hears it from their grandparents anyway. Here, they get more knowledge about what a particular word means, as otherwise they might just hear an interesting word without knowing its meaning," said Maret Utsal, mother of five and a parent of a child at the Seto-language kindergarten group.

Meanwhile at the Tähesära kindergarten's Sõlekese branch, in Võru city, a Võro-language group called "Päävätsirgu" opened this fall too. It is the first kindergarten group in the town of 12,000 people where all instruction is conducted entirely in Võro.

The Võro and Seto Institutes together with the Võrumaa Võrumaa Arenduskeskus development center, have created study materials in the local languages and provide training for teachers.

"There is a website that offers a lot of helpful resources for kindergarten teachers. We've already listened to fairy tales, songs, and stories from there and printed out worksheets — it's been a great help, and the training is still ongoing," Ziugand noted.

The longer-term goal is to boost the number of groups like these, year by year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

play on October 9

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:07

Kindergarten groups start teaching solely in Võro, Seto languages

16:41

Rector: Chronic mathematics teacher shortage letting down thousands of young people

16:24

Estonia appoints new special representative to the democratic forces of Belarus

16:23

Tallinn mayor: More room for austerity in ministry-run foundations

16:03

Veljo Konnimois: Industrial mastery not achieved by just going with the flow

15:57

Gallery: President Alar Karis meets Prince William at Windsor Castle

15:28

Uku Jürjendal on pro boxing debut: Hopefully I don't kick out!

15:01

Student study: Reporting of e-scooter injuries outdated, ineffective

14:13

Ministry planning to sell circuit court building in Tallinn

13:31

Ryanair decides not to reopen five connections from Tallinn this winter Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.10

Estonia, EU introducing new entry/exit system from October 12

09:50

Estonian Defense League member jailed for collaborating with Russian intelligence Updated

13:31

Ryanair decides not to reopen five connections from Tallinn this winter Updated

07.10

Is it still possible to find a daily lunch special for €5 in Tallinn?

02.10

Secret Soviet factory in Estonia offered luxury perks at deadly cost

07.10

EU heads of state meeting in Tallinn to bring traffic restrictions

12:58

3 sisters jailed for accepting bribes at Russian-Estonian border crossing

07.10

Italy makes squad changes ahead of World Cup qualifier clash with Estonia

07.10

Mines, explosives, missile firms to operate at Estonia's new defense park

08:14

TalTech to study Islam's contribution to the public sphere

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo