Estonian's distant cousin languages invaluable but not always accessible

Some of the best clues to evolution of the Estonian language come from its Finno-Ugric and Uralic cousins. Researchers face challenges from dwindling speaker numbers to restricted access in Russia, but studying these distant linguistic relatives continues to reveal how languages evolve and survive.

Gerson Klumpp, a professor of Finno-Ugric Languages at the University of Tartu (TÜ), says studying these smaller languages — such as Veps, Votic and Karelian — is valuable both for research and practical insight.

"Whenever we have a question about Estonian, the answer often comes from its relatives," he told Vikerraadio's "Huvitaja" last week. The historical context of these related languages helps make sense of Estonian's own story.

But research isn't just about grammar and vocabulary — it's about the people too.

"'Will our language survive?'" Klumpp asked, citing a common worry. "'Is it rich enough to read books in?' 'Do we even have a functional writing system?' Every language community wrestles with these questions."

Small community languages can be especially fragile. When a region comes under the sway of a more dominant or "flashier" language, young people may start avoiding their native language.

"It can happen in a single generation," the professor acknowledged. That's what happened with Kamas, or Kamassian, a Samoyedic language once spoken by the Kamasins in Siberia, whose speaker numbers had dwindled to just a handful by the 1960s and 70s.

Language size is often measured by number of speakers. Hungarian, Finnish and Estonian are clearly "strong" languages, while more distant Uralic cousins like Udmurt or Nganasan now have only a handful of remaining speakers left.

"From a linguist's perspective, though, there's no such thing as a 'small' language," Klumpp emphasized. "Every language is equally rich and complex."

Those same three major Finno-Ugric languages — Hungarian, Finnish and Estonian — are in good shape, with state support, literary traditions and institutional backing. "Most concerns are internal, like debates over the status of Võro or other Southern Estonian dialects," he noted.

Many smaller languages, especially in Russia, face steeper challenges. Low interest among speakers and generational shifts take a toll.

"When children stop speaking their parents' language, it's heartbreaking," the professor admitted.

Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine has also affected Finno-Ugric studies. Fieldwork in Russia has stopped, archives are closed and contacts are limited.

"These days, when you apply for a project, you already have to state upfront that your work won't rely on data collected in Russia, because you simply can't get to it," Klumpp said.

Social media and diaspora communities

Still, technology offers new hope: social media and the internet can connect communities worldwide, giving small languages a better chance to survive.

Meanwhile, Estonia is also opening new doors for researchers. Diasporas of Mordvin, Mari and other language speakers provide a unique opportunity to observe how these small languages change under the influence of Estonian — something Klumpp described as "really exciting" for linguists.

Last week, Tartu hosted the world's largest academic event in Finno-Ugric Studies: the 14th International Congress for Finno-Ugric Studies.

Held every five years since 1960, the congress brings together linguists, historians, archaeologists and geneticists to explore the languages and cultures of Finno-Ugric peoples.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!