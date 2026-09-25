Heavy rain and winds hit Estonia overnight, warnings issued

Heavy rain hit Estonia overnight Thursday into Friday and will continue today, prompting the Environment Agency (Keskkonnaagenuur) to issue warnings, Maaleht reported .

As well as rain, strong winds have been experienced and localized flooding and challenging driving conditions can be seen in affected zones.

The agency advises to allow extra time when planning journeys and to take care on wet roads, particularly where standing water has accumulated.

The agency also urged the public to check local forecasts before travlling and to secure loose objects outdoors given the strong winds.

The winds are easing this afternoon, though rain is expected to continue into the weekend.

Some roads, including the Määsi–Kiviora road in Võru County, have been close. In the latter case the road remains closed today until 4 p.m.

At present a yellow weather warning (level 1) applies to the eastern half of Estonia. You can also keep up to date with weather conditions with the agency's app.

Up-to-date traffic restrictions information is available from the Tark Tee portal here.

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