Tartu court convicts fulling station chain Olerex, owner in false data case

A court has convicted fuel company Olerex and its majority owner and board member, Andres Linnas, of knowingly submitting false data to the state.

The first-tier Tartu County Court fined Linnas €360,477 — 100 daily rates — and Olerex €2 million. Both denied guilt, and Linnas says he intends to appeal.

The court also ordered Olerex to pay over €70,000 and Linnas over €40,000 in procedural costs.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, Linnas had in December 2022 instructed Olerex employees to submit false data to the Environmental Board (Keskkonnaamet) and the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) on fuel arriving in Estonia, in the company's interest.

Prosecutors said Olerex reported that 9,000 tonnes of renewable-based diesel had been brought into Estonia, when the fuel was in fact fossil-origin diesel — a fact which the company and Linnas were both aware.

The court found the data submitted to the fuel database was false as information in the accompanying sustainability certificates for biologically sourced fuel did not correspond to reality. In the court's assessment, Olerex knew the certificates acquired outside Estonia could not fulfill the bio-obligation requirement. The incoming diesel should not have been accompanied by such certification, which had been purchased separately from a foreign state.

The court found Linnas belonged to a circle of people making significant decisions at the company. He had signing rights, and contracts could not be concluded without his consent. The court also held it proven that Linnas was aware in 2022 of all circumstances related to fulfilling the bio-obligation, and that evidence submitted showed he took an interest in the outcome, at least in this situation.

Linnas did not admit guilt and intends to appeal. Asked whether he planned to step down from the company's board, Linnas declined to comment to ERR and said he would take things one day at a time.

The case concerns Estonia's biofuels obligation, which requires fuel suppliers to ensure a set proportion of renewable energy in the transport fuel they place on the market.

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