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Audit: Artists' Association lacked adequate controls in fraud that caused major financial loss

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Maarin Ektermann, president of the Artists’ Association, at a spring press conference.
Maarin Ektermann, president of the Artists’ Association, at a spring press conference. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
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The Estonian Artists' Association has shortcomings in its administration of creative grants and artist salaries, according to an administrative‑supervision report by the Ministry of Culture, which found that control measures were insufficient, internal accounting rules outdated, and document management in need of modernization.

The Ministry of Culture reviewed how the Artists' Association has used creative grants and artist salaries this year, focusing on the case that came to light in May, when the union fell victim to extensive fraud. The goal of the audit was to establish the facts of the incident and gain an overview of how the nonprofit organization operates.

The auditors found that creative grants and artist salaries were paid to eligible recipients based on decisions and contracts, except for the fraud case, in which a total of €680,051 was transferred to accounts belonging to unknown individuals.

This year's unpaid creative grants and artist salaries will be covered by the nonprofit's own resources — through a loan secured by real estate, and through the sale of real estate and artworks.

The review revealed shortcomings in how creative grants and artist salaries are administered, and internal financial‑management controls were not sufficient. The union also lacked approved principles for paying creative grants, as required by law and its bylaws.

It also emerged that the union's internal accounting rules are outdated and do not meet legal requirements. As a result, it was possible to make bank payments without a second person's approval. In addition, information‑technology tools were not used sufficiently, allowing payments to be initiated in the bank without an accounting source document.

The audit noted that the union's document management needs modernization, its personal‑data protection practices must be improved, and its data‑protection and information‑security measures need strengthening, as they are currently inadequate.

The Ministry of Culture gave the Artists' Association until December to correct the deficiencies.

At the same time, the ministry commended the union for its crisis management and rapid implementation of changes following the fraud.

"The realized risk meant selling fixed assets, taking short‑term credit, and reorganizing key processes — changes that will continue in 2026 and beyond," the ministry stated.

The Artists' Association agreed with the findings but noted that it did have principles for paying creative grants that were lawful, though it lacked a written procedure formally approved by the council.

According to the union, it has already modernized several processes between May and August. However, it also noted that requirements related to document management, data protection, and information security are extensive for an organization funded mainly by self‑generated income and membership fees, and will require additional investment.

"We understand that as a strategic partner of the Ministry of Culture and a user of public funds, all high standards for administration and data handling apply to us. But we emphasize that, unlike state foundations, civil‑society strategic partners do not receive state support in this area," the union told the ministry.

For that reason, the union believes the ministry could support its partners, for example through training, as the fraud case highlights the administrative vulnerability of medium‑sized and small cultural institutions.

The Artists' Association is organizing a support auction to partially cover the losses caused by the fraud scheme. This Friday, an exhibition presenting the auction works will open at the ARS Art City, featuring 162 pieces. The extraordinary support auction offers a cross‑section of Estonian art. The exhibition will be open from 19 September to 7 October, and the auction will take place on 8, 9, and 10 October.

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Editor: Karin Koppel, Argo Ideon

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