Gallery: Young Estonian artists' fall exhibition opens in Tallinn

The "Buy Young Art" fall exhibition has opened at Tallinn's Art & Tonic gallery where visitors can see works by 88 young Estonian artists free of charge. The exhibition will conclude with an art auction on October 23.

Nearly 400 works by 203 artists were submitted for this year's fall exhibition, with the jury selecting works by 88 artists. According to Reigo Kuivjõgi, organizer of "Buy Young Art" and gallerist at Art & Tonic, this year's selection is characterized by the high quality and diversity of the works.

"I am pleased that this time the selection includes more completely new artists than usual who will make their debut at the fall auction. This also makes the exhibition particularly interesting, as young artists with very different styles and approaches have come together under one roof," Kuivjõgi said.

Now in its 11th year, the "Buy Young Art" exhibition and auction gives young artists an opportunity to introduce their work to a wider audience while also bringing young Estonian art closer to enthusiasts and buyers.

"This year's selection is truly diverse and offers an opportunity to explore different artistic media, as in addition to painting, it also features graphic art, drawing, collage, photography and sculpture. The prices of the works also vary widely and start at just €1. When it comes to young art, there is always something for everyone, whether an experienced collector or someone buying art for the first time," Kuivjõgi explained.

Entrepreneur and art enthusiast Kristjan-Thor Vähi, head of Invego and a member of the selection jury, said the high quality of the works made choosing among the candidates quite a difficult task.

"There are many different approaches and truly fresh ideas in the work of young Estonian artists and I really like the fact that they dare to experiment. The exhibition offers a good opportunity to become better acquainted with their work and see what our young artists are doing right now," he said.

According to Vähi, initiatives such as "Buy Young Art" are important for young artists because they help their work reach a broader audience beyond the art world.

"When an artist is at the beginning of their career and is still relatively unknown, an opportunity like this to show their work is very important. It is important for young Estonian art to be visible and accessible and the more young art reaches the public, the more confident people will become about buying it and thereby supporting local artists," he said.

The "Buy Young Art" fall exhibition is open at the Art & Tonic gallery through October 22. All works displayed at the exhibition will be offered at a public auction on October 23.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!