On Thursday, the Estonian Maritime Museum and the Port of Tallinn opened the exhibition "Harbors of Tallinn" at the Seaplane Harbor, showcasing more than 40 works by Estonian artists depicting the Old Town skyline, ships, the sea and Tallinn's harbors.

Curator Tiit Pruuli believes maritime themes are a natural part of Estonian art.

"Estonia is a maritime nation. Nearly all of our great artists have explored maritime subjects, and many of them have also depicted the Port of Tallinn. This exhibition presents a selection of those works," he said.

According to the curator, artists' favorite motifs in Estonia's capital are the Old Town and the seashore with its harbors.

"These two have been so closely connected throughout the centuries that it is difficult to imagine one without the other," Pruuli added.

"The Tallinn Old Town skyline together with its harbors, popularly known as the 'sprat tin view,' is a landmark for us in the same way that Manhattan's skyscrapers are for New York, the mosque domes rising above the Bosporus are for Istanbul, or the Opera House and Harbor Bridge are for Sydney."

More than 40 works are on display, covering nearly a century of Estonian art, from 19th-century Baltic German painting to the 1980s. The exhibition includes works by Karl Burman, Richard Uutmaa, Jüri Arrak, Ando Keskküla and Jaan Elken, among others.

More than half of the works come from Tiit Pruuli's private collection. The remaining pieces are from the private collections of the Jõeleht family, David Pärnamets, Sven Pertens and Olav Osolin, as well as the collections of the Art Museum of Estonia, the Estonian Maritime Museum and the Tartu Art Museum.

According to Estonian Maritime Museum Director Urmas Dresen, the new exhibition is a natural continuation of the museum's own exhibition, "The Call of the Sea."

"With that exhibition, we introduced artworks from our own collections and the history contained within them. It was a tribute to the artists who answered the sea's call with brushstrokes," Dresen said. "In the new exhibition, the artist takes center stage: their style, their perspective and the way the Port of Tallinn has found its place in Estonian art over time," he added.

The exhibition will remain open through February 28.

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