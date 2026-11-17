This autumn's art auction season in Estonia has been exceptionally successful, with more than €6 million worth of art already sold, says gallerist Siim Raie. In his view, scandals that have attracted attention in the art world have brought new buyers to auctions and helped boost sales.

At a Saturday auction, Tartu-based E-Kunstisalong, Estonia's oldest private gallery, sold two paintings attributed to Peeter Mudist for a total of €29,900. Although several art experts told Postimees they doubted the authenticity of the works bearing Mudist's signature, the gallery remained convinced they were genuine.

Siim Raie, founder of Artrovert Gallery, said that assessing the authenticity of artworks carries significant responsibility for gallerists. A wrong decision can damage a gallery's reputation, yet there is no standardized training or clearly defined path to becoming an expert. In most cases, art authentication has been carried out by art historians, conservators and gallery owners who have spent years studying large numbers of artworks.

Determining the authenticity of paintings

"If you operate on the Estonian market, the most commonly traded artists tend to be the same. Allee Art Gallery also held an auction this weekend, featuring dozens of Wiiralt works, which means they have seen dozens of Wiiralts and can distinguish between the real thing and something that is not," he told ERR radio morning show.

According to Raie, there are three main ways to determine whether an artwork is authentic or original. The first is stylistic analysis, in which the work is compared with the artist's other creations. However, he considers this method limited, as a skilled artist can learn to imitate another creator's style very convincingly.

"My understanding is that the anonymous art scholars who commented on and criticized these works mainly relied on visual inspection and concluded that they did not resemble Mudist's typical work," he said.

The second method is checking an artwork's provenance, meaning its ownership history and how it has moved from one collection to another.

"I believe the greatest source of confidence for Ms. Karelson was that she knew whose collection these works came from and how they had originally been acquired," said Raie, who has also previously sold a work by Mudist.

Complicated technical analysis

"That piece came from the wall of a woman's apartment in Lasnamäe, where it had hung for 50 years. Likewise, there was no signature at first, although one was found later. Mr. Mudist had personally given the painting to that woman. The work had never appeared in any monograph or known source, so I also had some doubts about whether it was genuine. With the help of art historians and the family, we were able to establish that it definitely was," he recalled.

The third method is technical analysis, which examines materials and pigments used in the creation of the artwork. For example, discovering modern synthetic pigments in a supposedly very old painting could indicate that it was not created when claimed.

"Technical analysis is very difficult to carry out in Estonia. Museum conservation workshops, the Estonian Academy of Arts and Pallas have some capability to conduct microscopic pigment analysis and examine works under magnification, but in most cases we end up relying on stylistic analysis: does it look like the artist's other work or not?" Raie said.

Consumer protection also applies

If a purchased artwork later turns out to be a forgery, the buyer has the right to return it to the gallery.

"Consumer protection laws apply in Estonia. If you sell something that turns out not to be what you promised, consumer rights and all other relevant regulations come into effect. It is not a take-it-or-leave-it business," the gallerist stressed.

According to Raie, this autumn's auction season has been highly successful, with sales surpassing €6 million over the previous weekend.

"It seems to me that some of this autumn's scandals have brought the art world very much into the spotlight. A little scandal is always good for art. Quite a few artists deserve the title of marketer of the year."

Raie believes the increased attention on the art sector has also attracted new buyers.

"Whereas previous autumn seasons in Estonia have generated around €4.2 million to €4.3 million in art sales, we are already at €6 million and there are still three auctions to come. It seems to me that the Artists' Union rescue auction also brought some new buyers into the market, though we are not talking about thousands of people buying art at auction every day," he said.

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