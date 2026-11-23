A new season opened Saturday at the Tallinn Art Hall's Lasnamäe Pavilion with the exhibition "Te olete kõik oodatud" ("You Are All Welcome"), bringing together works by more than 500 artists.

For the Estonian Young Contemporary Art Union (ENKKL), which is curating the pavilion's new season, it is important to create an environment where making and experiencing art does not require belonging to a specific circle. The exhibition "Te olete kõik oodatud" is guided by the principles of openness, kindness and inclusivity. It also offers people who are more accustomed to experiencing art as viewers an opportunity to share their own creative work.

The works were collected through an open call organized in cooperation with galleries, art centers, art schools and cultural institutions across Estonia. Partners took part from Tallinn, Tartu, Võru, Viljandi, Narva, Jõhvi, Rakvere, Pärnu, Haapsalu, Kuressaare and Kärdla. In total, the exhibition features works by more than 500 artists. The youngest participant is just one year old, while the oldest is 100.

According to ENKKL, its approach to collective work extends throughout the entire exhibition-making process, deliberately turning the usual organizational logic upside down. The exhibition as a whole took shape only after the works had been collected, and the exhibition design was developed through a collaborative curatorial process involving around 10 people.

The exhibition's public program began even before the official opening, giving visitors an opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at the installation process through special guided tours.

The exhibition will remain open through March 7, 2027.

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