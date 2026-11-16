Gallery: Estonian artists show off diverse watercolor styles in annual show

An annual exhibition featuring 44 Estonian watercolor artists opened in Viljandi on Saturday, with participating artists given free rein to select their own works for display.

Organizers Eve Ermann and Tiina Tammetalu stressed that they were not curators of the Estonian Watercolor Society (EAÜ) annual exhibition in the conventional sense.

"Above all, artists want freedom, both in their creative practice and in defining who they are," Tammetalu said, noting that this was the key to their approach this year.

"There are no authoritarian arbiters of artistic content at this exhibition, just as there are none at the prestigious professional European exhibitions in which we participate through the society," she added.

Participation in the exhibition, hosted at the Kondas Center in Viljandi, was determined solely by EAÜ membership. All members were invited to take part with up to three works, and encouraged by Ermann and Tammetalu to unapologetically center themselves in their selections.

Both format and date of creation were left entirely open, with the only requirement being that the materials used should be water, watercolor paint and paper.

AI-free exhibition

"Artists were free to select works from any period of their careers, presenting either historical groupings or entirely new combinations," Tammetalu said. "Whatever would allow them to feel that, here and now, in 2026, they were representing themselves in the best possible way."

The exhibition presents original artworks and texts created by human beings, entirely free from AI-generated content, the organizers noted.

The EAÜ Annual Exhibition 2026 will remain on view at Viljandi's Kondas Center through January 17, 2027.

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