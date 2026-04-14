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Gallery: New women's artist collective opens joint show in Tallinn

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The Estonian women's artist collective Phoenix opened new show in Tallinn's Vabaduse Gallery. April 2026.
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Just off Tallinn's Freedom Square, Vabaduse Gallery is hosting "Quintessence," a new group show by Estonian women's contemporary art collective Phoenix.

The exhibition, "Quintessence," opened April 10 and features work by members of the Phoenix collective, exploring the deep layers of being and the sources of creative power.

The show includes artists Marina Aleksejeva, Eve Ermann, Iris Jurma, Katrin Kaev, Kalli Kalde, Lylian Meister, Kaire Nurk, Tiiu Rebane, Anne Rudanovski, Lembe Ruben, Ülle Saatmäe, Maris Siimer, Tiina Tammetalu, Maria-Kristiina Ulas, Katrin Saag, Eveli Varik and Alide Zvorovski. Varik also serves as curator and designer.

The concept draws on the Latin term quinta essentia, or "fifth essence," an Aristotelian idea describing ether as a fifth element beyond water, earth, air and fire.

For the artists, it represents the distilled core of creation — what remains after creative immersion and the settlement of experiences.

"We pay close attention and await clarity, focusing on the essential and amalgamating it into a whole to create our works," said Varik.

Phoenix was founded last year to create a platform for women artists with a focus on dialogue and joint exhibitions. According to the curator, this show reflects a more inward turn for the group, following earlier successful shows in Pärnu and Rapla.

"It is an attempt to capture the elusive and ethereal component that provides the artist with creative force and the ability to be reborn," Varik added.

"Quintessence" will remain open at Vabaduse Gallery in Tallinn's Freedom Square through May 13.

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Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

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