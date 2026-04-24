Gallery: NYC, Stockholm artists probe how history is staged in Tallinn show

Tallinn-based New York native Zody Burke and Stockholm's Klara Zetterholm have teamed up for a joint exhibition in Tallinn examining how history is staged and reimagined.

"Ersatz Strata," which opened at Temnikova & Kasela Gallery on Thursday, draws on the visual language and storytelling techniques of natural history museums to create a fictional archeological site.

The artists use reliefs, sculptures, printed work, kinetic elements and industrial residue to depict a place repeatedly "discovered" and reinterpreted by different cultures, each time reshaped through a new lens.

Thursday's opening also featured a live performance by Los Angeles-based artist 011668.

"Ersatz Strata" will remain open at Temnikova & Kasela Gallery through August 15.

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