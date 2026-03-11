Gallery: Artist Rebeka Vaino opens new solo exhibiton in Tallinn

Artist Rebeka Vaino's new solo exhibition "Moving Through Life, I Saw Flashes of Beauty from Time to Time" opened at the Kastellaanimaja Gallery in Kadriorg.

Vaino, who studied painting at the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA), has spent the last five years honing her skills in Paris, Berlin and London.

Her travels, fragmentation, and the uncertainty prevailing in the world have all found their way into her paintings and taken on sculptural forms.

"This exhibition speaks of all the slightly fragmented experiences that have happened in the meantime, but also of how to find moments of beauty within these fragmented experiences," Vaino told ERR at the exhibition's opening.

"One very important symbol that runs through the exhibition is horses. I think that when there are complicated and chaotic times in the world or in our personal lives, we all need to find something that brings us back down to earth and helps us stay sane," she said.

"For me, the horse is the symbol or animal that helps me find that – it's a recurring theme. Another thing is, of course, the material expression of painting, as I see myself as a painter, but also how painting can be expanded. Here there are some hanging painted sculptures, and a regular woven sculpture can also play with elements of painting."

The exhibition will remain on display until mid-April.

---

