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Tallinn to turn vacant land by Linnahall into tucked-away recreation area

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Source: ERR
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A vacant, overgrown lot next to Tallinn's Linnahall complex is being transformed into a temporary recreation area by the end of the year, with a planned five-year lifespan.

The overgrown area behind the long-neglected Soviet-era venue complex has already been cleared, with a proper pedestrian path planned to reach the beach by year-end.

The project is part of a research initiative exploring how to make urban spaces more welcoming while keeping some of their existing nature intact.

"That's our plan — to preserve that natural character, so people can enjoy this sense of wildness and nature right in the heart of Tallinn," said Stella Laasi, a project manager at the Tallinn Strategic Management Office.

Plans call for a glass pavilion, picnic areas, an obstacle course and a climbing structure for kids. Students from Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) have even designed seating integrated into a former factory wall on site.

Tallinna linnahalli kõrvale kerkib puhkeala. Source: ERR

Although the future recreation area is somewhat tucked away behind Linnahall, Laasi said the goal is to make it accessible to everyone, adding that the planned improvements should increase its appeal for families as well.

Temporary but popular

The space is currently planned as a temporary public area, with a projected five-year lifespan. Across the street, the likewise temporary beachfront Logi Sauna is already a popular staple with both locals and tourists.

"This wild place draws people in," said Regina Viljasaar-Frenzel, who runs the sauna. She said cities need such spaces, adding that the recreation area project could bring even more people to the area.

Even so, Viljasaar-Frenzel warned against overdoing it with improvements. "I hope places like this remain, and I feel this project will help amplify that feeling of wildness," she added.

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Editor: Merilin Leetna, Aili Vahtla

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