Outdoor swimming area to be built at Tallinn's Kalasadam

A year-round outdoor swimming complex will be built at Kalasadam next to Tallinn's Linnahall and will be run by a Finnish company with a similar center in Helsinki.

The area between Kalarand and Linnahall has fallen into a rather bleak state over the years, and there are plans to renovate the area.

The new swimming complex project will be based on Helsinki's Allas outdoor pool and sauna complex, which is located in the capital's harbor, and created by Finnish real estate developer Nordic Urban.

The Tallinn project was designed by Estonian architectural firm Arhitekt Must.

"We drew inspiration from the history of Kalasadam and Kalarand and found fascinating old footage showing how there were low quays here where small fishing boats arrived, followed by higher ones for larger ships. Based on that, we created the concept of first having a lower seaside promenade, then a quay at the next height, then the pools and then terraces above. This created a similar play on the atmosphere of the quays," said architect Alvin Järving.

In addition to the complex with outdoor pools, the Kalasadam quay will be reconstructed, and a 200-meter-long promenade will be built and handed over for use by the city. Designs for the area were published in 2024 and can be seen below.

Both the area's developer, real estate company Kapitel, and the architectural firm have held extensive negotiations with the city.

"Exactly how to do it, where there is an opportunity to put café chairs, where there is simply a public edge, where fishermen can fish and so on — all of this has been discussed extremely thoroughly with the city," Järving said.

Construction of the outdoor swimming pool and leisure complex will likely begin at the end of this year, with completion expected in 2028.

In addition to Kalasadam, real estate company Kapitel also owns the adjoining area, totaling two hectares. A hotel project with more than 300 rooms is planned on the site of the adjacent parking lot and wasteland.

A new hotel is planned for Tallinn's Kalasadam area. Source: AS Kapitel

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