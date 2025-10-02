New shops, pool and sauna coming to Tallinn's Kalarand

The fish market (Kalaturg) operating at Tallinn's Kalarand will close at the end of this year as the area undergoes redevelopment and will get new shops, event spaces and a pool.

According to the design conditions for the properties at Kalasadama 5 and 7, the site will feature a building complex that will include an outdoor pool and sauna center, sports halls, restaurants, cafés, event spaces, outdoor terraces, a seaside promenade, and a marina.

Although claims have circulated on social media that the current fish market will disappear during redevelopment, the design conditions issued for the area stipulate that a market must remain there in the future.

Tallinn Deputy Mayors Margot Roose (Eesti 200) and Madle Lippus (SDE) also confirmed that the market will stay in its space.

"The area will be redeveloped with the obligation to preserve the function of the market. Having seen vendors weighing fish there in winter with their fingers stiff from the cold, I've often thought they need humane conditions. Now that will finally be done," Roose said.

According to AS Tallinna Arendused, the company managing Tallinn's markets, the current fish market will close at the end of this year. The company's representative could not say who will manage the new market after redevelopment is completed.

The architectural competition for the site's renewal was won by Arhitekt Must OÜ.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!