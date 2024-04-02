Winning design for Tallinn's 'Fisherman's Wharf' revealed

A multi-purpose leisure complex including outdoor swimming pools, a marina, a restaurant and a marketplace is planned for a site next to the iconic Linnahall in Tallinn.

Real estate developer Kapitel held a public competitive process to find the optimum architectural solution for the seashore site, located at Kalasadama 5, 5a, 7, 7a, and 7b.

The project brief included a seaside promenade, while the total plot area comes to 7,500 square meters, including around 5,000 square meters of built-on land.

The process attracted 13 entries, with the declared winner being the "Fisherman's Wharf" design (see gallery) from the Arhitekt Must design bureau.

Architect Alvin Järving, of Arhitekt Must, said the fish market and harbor solution is inspired by historical fishing quays, set up at different levels to accommodate differently sized vessels.

Järving said: "The spatial play created around quays of different heights became the basis of the solution, with the promenade, water center, and restaurant terraces merging into a single cohesive public space, topped off by the recognizable silhouette of the harbor building."

While the project does not replace the Linnahall itself, a noteworthy example of Soviet brutalist architecture, the future of which has been the source of much head-scratching down the years, it represents a redevelopment of the surrounding area.

Directed by the City of Tallinn, Kalasadama tänav will be rerouted, to create more space and greenery for pedestrians, and moving car traffic away from the immediate seaside area.

Martin Rebane, Kapitel's development director and a member of the competitive process jury, said that inspiration is being drawn from Helsinki, where the seaside area is very well integrated into the overall urban space.

Rebane noted that, in addition to the buildings, plans include constructing a new 200-meter illuminated promenade, complete with landscaping and features, which will be accessible to the public 24/7.

There are also plans to reconstruct Kalasadama quay (Kalasadama kai) and to straighten out its surroundings.

The year-round open-air pool complex is to be operated by Finnish company Nordic Urban, which manages the similar Allas Sea Pool center in Helsinki.

In addition to the heated outdoor pools, the center will feature a selection of saunas, a restaurant, flexible-use spaces for events, and outdoor terraces.

Additional recognition for design aspects was awarded to AB Molumba for their design "Kalala," architects Sirkel & Mall for their "Kalavõrk" design, and "Vaade," another design, this time by AB Dagopen.

