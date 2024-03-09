New song festival stage raises eyebrows in Keila

Local residents in the town of Keila, around 25 kilometers from Tallinn have criticized a new song festival stage development in the town, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Friday.

The Keila lauluväljak (song festival grounds) stage may stand out in terms of its unusual appearance (see cover image), but it has been granted permission for use.

Nonetheless, some local residents have been less than complimentary about it, describing the new edifice variously as a "torture chamber" replete with nails, and a "modern day gallows."

One local, Õnne, who lives adjacent to the song festival grounds on Pargi, said that she and other residents had "met here by chance and talked about it, and we were only looking for errors here. There have been a lot [of these], plus a lot of misunderstandings."

Considerations included whether the stage should have a backdrop, and what the acoustics might be like.

"This graveled area between the seating is very dark, in our opinion," Õnne told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK).

However, the main concern is the size of the stage, and whether it will accommodate a sufficient number of choir singers for an event, in addition to the small spectator space.

Principal architect Johan Tali told AK the stage can in fact hold 1,000 singers, adding that the old stage had been a bit to capacious, and so underutilized.

"The more mundane aspect was that we have to tidy up the park. In a sense, you could say there is now a big pavilion, right in the center of the park," Tali said, adding that the number of spectator seat spaces had not changed.

The renovated area is also multifunctional he said; for instance, the concrete are surrounding the stage will double up as an ice rink next winter. There is also space for, for example, fairs or a food street, he said.

"That's why the stage is divided, where you can hold an event which would accommodated 300 people, and then there is a larger area, with 1,500 seats," he continued.

Three-dimensional modeling has also been carried out to ensure that, for instance, taller singers or performers will not hit their heads on stage lights or other objects, Tali went on.

Architectural historian Karin Paulus praised the development and said that the architects had succeeded in bringing life and activity to the song festival stage

"Even now, you can see how these slopes, which are not forbidden to access, attract children and senior citizens who walk in and climb up and down, criticizing modern architecture," Paulus said

"The features here are great, as is the fact that you have a standard public restroom, where you can and place your handbag somewhere while you wash your hands."

"Let's be honest, people don't come to Keila to see the Rõõmu kaubamaja," she went on, referring to a local shopping mall.

It will become clearer come early June, when the Harju County song festival takes place, which party is closer to the truth in terms of acoustics, space and other aspects of the song festival grounds' new design and stage.

