Gallery: Winning design for new high-rise building in Tallinn city center

Winning solution for Tartu maantee 17, Tallinn
In an international architectural competition, the jury chose "Lumière" for a new high-rise building at Tartu maantee 17 in Tallinn's city center. French architect Marcelo Joulia of Naço and Estonian architect Eek & Mutso Arhitektid designed the building.

The high-rise building, which will be built on the site of a former currency exchange, will include living, business, and public areas such as a café, restaurant, and art gallery, as well as a health and wellness center. The building's core will feature a platform with panoramic views that will be accessible to city inhabitants.

The area's theme plan for high-rise buildings permits for structures up to 130 meters tall. The winning project calls for a skyscraper 125 meters above ground level.

According to the developer, the height is comparable to other existing and planned high-rise structures in the Maakri area. It is not yet known when building will begin.

The winning design, according to the judges, is an innovative and environmentally conscious high-rise building that will provide capital-worthy living areas while also creating a new urban environment in Tallinn's downtown business center.

The area is being developed in partnership by Elon OÜ and OÜ Viis Veeringut.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

