Tallinn's Koidu tänav redevelopment prioritizes public space

The winning design for the redevelopment of Tallinn's Koidu tänav, in Uue-Maailma district, prioritizes public space over vehicles and turns the area into an "event space".

The winning entry, titled "Kohalik" (Local) introduces "doormats" to the streetscape, offering residents the opportunity to use and organize the space in front of their homes in a way that suits them, Tallinn City Government said on Thursday.

The architects envisioned the street as an event space and the district's main street. The proposal introduces various plazas and squares, creating a broad spectrum of public space uses for everyday life and event hosting, the statement said.

"The street will be turned into a socially sustainable, cozy, functional, and greener space," it added.

The winning design for Tallinn's Koidu tanäv, "Kohalik" (Local). Source: OÜ Stuudio Täna

Traffic solutions, parking space allocation, and school front traffic management will be clarified in the future. The city will soon commission a local mobility study.

The jury unanimously agreed that parking spaces must remain on Koidu tanäv even with the new design, and a smaller number of street parking spaces does not necessarily equate to better urban space solutions – a good design should integrate parking spaces into the spatial solution.

Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) highlighted the jury's appreciation for the entry's community-sensitive approach.

"The winning proposal understands and continues the ambiance and established identity of the Uue-Maailma district and Koidu tanäv, allowing local residents to further develop it. It's crucial that the proposal is spatially coherent, creates new spatial qualities, yet remains sensitive to the locals' preferences. Feedback from the inclusion process confirmed that the proposal was widely supported by local residents," he said.

Last summer, Tallinn launched a public architectural competition seeking a concept for Koidu tanäv as both a residential street and the main thoroughfare.

The winning entry, titled "Kohalik (Local)," was designed by the architects Tristan Krevald, Ra Martin Puhkan, Siim Tanel Tõnisson, and Madis Eek of OÜ Stuudio Täna.

The second place was awarded to the entry "Leoniidid (Leonids)" by architect Villem Tomiste from Stuudio Tallinn. Third place went to "Vaib (Vibe)," designed by Kristian Nigul, Kadi Nigul, Kadri Uusen, and Katariina Lepiku of the landscape architecture firm OÜ Väli.

The competition was organized in collaboration between the City of Tallinn, the Union of Estonian Architects, and the Estonian Landscape Architects' Union, receiving a total of 15 entries. The prize fund amounts to €43,000, with a first-place prize of €15,000.

The next step will see the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department conducting a procurement for the street's design. A contract will be signed with the winners for the design of the street's architectural aspect.

The entries for the Koidu Street architectural competition and updates on the reconstruction process can be followed on the website tallinn.ee/koidu.

