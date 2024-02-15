Top architectural designs for Koidu tänav redevelopment made public

Tallinn held a public architectural competition last July to re-design Koidu tänav as both residential and Uus Maailm district main street. The five best architectural proposals will be presented today. Public feedback can be submitted via an online form until February 19.

The competition seeks to transform Tallinn's car-centric Koidu tänav into an urban space that prioritizes pedestrians and cyclists, integrates the district, and gives the street a unique identity with a balanced mobility environment and greener appearance.

The architectural competition covers Koidu tänav between Suur-Ameerika tänav and Pärnu maantee. Out of the 15 submissions the top five are now presented to the public.

Koidu tänav redevelopment. Source: Tallinn City

Vladimir Svet, deputy mayor of Tallinn and chairman of the competition jury, said that all the competition entries were of high quality and the competition was close. "We want to involve residents, the local community, the school community and business owners, who have the best understanding of the day-to-day operations of the street," Svet added.

According to City Center District Governor Monika Haukanõmm, Koidu tänav is very important to the residents of the district. "Streets that are so important to residents deserve more than simply routine refurbishment. Koidu tänav, the backbone of the Uus Maailm area, plainly needs a new type of urban environment that reflects the community's identity and addresses their long-held wishes. That is why a competition was held for the reconstruction of the street," Haukanõmm said.

Koidu tänav redevelopment. Source: Tallinn City

The winner will be chosen with a primary focus on the needs of the residents and the Tallinna Humanitaargümnaasium school community. The top five proposals will also be considered in terms of estimated implementation costs, along with lessons learned from last year's Vana-Kalamaja tänan project. The competition entries remain anonymous until the jury's final decision.

The architectural competition is conducted by the Tallinn strategic management office in collaboration with the Tallinn urban environment and public works department, the Estonian Association of Architects, and the Estonian Association of Landscape Architects.

Koidu tänav redevelopment. Source: Tallinn City

In addition to the deputy mayor, the jury includes the city center district governor, architects Jaak-Adam Looveer, Margus Maiste, and Katrin Koov, landscape architect Remi Kübar, and traffic expert Virko Noor.

The architectural competition offers a prize fund of €43,000, with the first-place prize being €15,000. A total of five prizes will be awarded. Based on the winning entry of the architectural competition, the street's redesign will commence this year.

More details on the top five entries can be found here, and feedback can be submitted via an online form until February 19.

Koidu tänav redevelopment. Source: Tallinn City

