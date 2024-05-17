Winning Tartu Katlamaja quarter design tender announced

Artist's rendition of the Katlamaja quarter development.
Kadarik Tüür Architects (KTA) have won the design tender for Central Tartu's Katlamaja Quarter, with their project "Kiil."

The project is one of the largest in Estonia's second city, covering a total area of 40,000 square meters, and the plot is situated on the banks of the Emajõgi River, at Turu 18.

The development will incorporate nearly 200 apartments, 15,000 square meters of commercial and office space, and a 10,000-square-meter subterranean parking lot (see gallery).

The investment totals approximately €100 million, developer Giga Investeeringud said.

The project began back in 2017, with the initial planning tender winning design announced the following year.

However, thanks to the long-winded detailed planning process, Giga Investeeringud opted to hold a fresh architectural competition in January this year.

The first buildings in the Katlamaja (literally "Boiler house") Quarter are due to be completed by 2027, by which time the City of Tartu is also expected to have completed a new promenade along the riverside.

Of the property's total 20,000 square meters, around half are intended for building construction.

The remaining area will be utilized by the developer and the municipality, to create public spaces.

In addition to KTA, other participants in the architectural tender were: Arhitekt Must, KOKO Arhitektid, Molumba, Pluss Arhitektid, PIN Arhitektid, ARS Projekt and Karisma Arhitektid.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

