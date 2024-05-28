Tallinn creates city architect position

Ferries at the Port of Tallinn.
Ferries at the Port of Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Tallinn City Government has recreated the post of city architect, a role scrapped by the previous administration.

The city architect's main task will be to "manage strategic spatial planning and high-value spatial planning issues".

Decisions about urban space involve multiple stakeholders and departments and officials have restructured the city's administration to improve decision-making processes in this area, a press release said.                        

Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE) said the city's overall development goals need to be aligned and urban continuity must be ensured.

"An example of this need is the planning of kindergartens, which has so far been somewhat random but requires a comprehensive perspective and cooperation with other departments," Lippus said.

She noted that Tallinn has many experienced and skilled specialists, but their roles and the direction of architectural thought need consistent professional maintenance.

Some of these structural changes will take effect on June 1, while others will be implemented on July 1, 2024.

Tallinn's former chief architect resigned in 2019.

Editor: Helen Wright

