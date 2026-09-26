Gallery: Lennart Meri's epic 'Silverwhite' journey brought to life

50 years after its publication, the Estonian Maritime Museum has brought Lennart Meri's epic "Silverwhite" journey to life with a new exhibition at Tallinn Seaplane Harbor.

First published in occupied Estonia in 1976, "Silverwhite" ("Hõbevalge" in Estonian) weaves together history, research, myths and imagination, becoming a landmark work of Estonian cultural history.

The anniversary exhibition, "Silverwhite 50," takes Meri's journey from the pages of the book into the hangars of Tallinn Seaplane Harbor, tracing the route of ancient Greek explorer Pytheas from the Mediterranean to Saaremaa through sound, space and light.

"We wanted to invite people to read the book again and discover its many layers," said curator Martti Helde.

"Silverwhite 50" unfolds as a journey through a series of spaces, culminating in the story of the Kaali meteorite, which has left a lasting mark on Estonia's cultural history. Like Meri's book, it also explores the mystery surrounding the island of Ultima Thule.

Bespoke experience

At the heart of the exhibition's sound design is NOUS Sonic, an Austrian-developed system being used for the first time in the Baltic and Nordic regions.

Finnish sound artist Janne Laine's soundscapes, heard through headphones, change according to each visitor's movements, pauses and choices.

Lennart Meri and ETV editor Martin Viirand at Meri's Nõmme home in 1976. Source: Jaan Rõõmus/ERR

"Each visitor gets a personal 'Silverwhite' experience," said EMM director Urmas Dresen. "No two sound experiences are exactly the same."

The exhibition also features rare artifacts, items from Meri's family collection and even meteorite fragments.

Helde said it is designed for both readers familiar with the book and those encountering it for the first time, inviting visitors to explore its many layers rather than providing any definitive answers.

"'Silverwhite' is at once an exhibition, an expedition and a state of being," the exhibition team said. "It is an opportunity to step into a world where time moves at a different pace and where each visitor creates their own journey."

Pre-presidential legacy

Lennart Meri was a traveler, published writer, documentary filmmaker and statesman before being elected in 1992 as Estonia's first president following the restoration of its independence the previous year. He was reelected as head of state in 1996, serving two terms over ten years.

Originally published in 1976, "Silverwhite," Meri's best-known work, was published in Finnish in 1983, Italian in 2016, Russian in 2020 and English in 2025.

A new, 50th anniversary edition of the Estonian-language book is set for release, while filming also continues for a feature film adaptation of the same name.

"Silverwhite 50" will remain open to visitors at Tallinn Seaplane Harbor through October 31, 2027.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!